If Amazon won’t load and Fortnite just crashed, don’t worry, it’s not your phone’s fault
Amazon Web Services (AWS) is currently facing a massive outage that’s knocking out some of the biggest apps and services online – including Amazon itself, Alexa, Snapchat, Fortnite, and more.
The internet feels the hit – major apps are down everywhere
Many of the world’s most popular apps suddenly stopped working properly, and users everywhere are feeling it. Snapchat, Roblox, Fortnite, Duolingo, Alexa, and Canva are all struggling right now, and the root of the issue seems to be AWS.
According to Amazon’s own status tracker, several AWS services are “impacted” by operational issues. The company says it’s “investigating increased error rates and latencies for multiple AWS services in the US-EAST-1 Region” – though users around the world are seeing problems, not just in the US.
Platforms that run on AWS’s cloud network like Perplexity are also feeling the heat. The exact cause of the outage is still unknown, and there’s no word yet on when things will be back to normal.
We can confirm significant error rates for requests made to the DynamoDB endpoint in the US-EAST-1 Region. This issue also affects other AWS Services in the US-EAST-1 Region as well. During this time, customers may be unable to create or update Support Cases. Engineers were immediately engaged and are actively working on both mitigating the issue, and fully understanding the root cause. We will continue to provide updates as we have more information to share, or by 2:00 AM.
Here are all the platforms, features and apps that are down
If you wonder which apps and services are currently impact, here is a list:
When AWS goes down, the internet feels it
Snapchat is down right now. | Image credit – PhoneArena
AWS powers a massive part of the internet – and when it stumbles, everything that relies on it starts to fall apart. AWS offers cloud computing, databases, storage, and tons of other infrastructure to companies, developers, and even governments around the globe.
So when AWS stumbles, a big part of the web stumbles with it. From your favorite apps to the systems that run businesses behind the scenes – everything’s feeling the ripple effect of this outage.
There’s no quick fix in sight
Right now, there’s no ETA on when things will be fully restored. AWS says its engineers are actively working on it, but given how massive this outage is, it could take a while.
For now, patience is your best bet – and maybe a reminder of just how much of the internet quietly depends on one company’s cloud.
