iProVPN Cheap Black Friday deal: get robust, fast VPN service for 5 years at the price of $0.56 per month!

This story is sponsored by iProVPN. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!
Black Friday is here, and it’s a great time to stock up on not just gifts and items. Subscriptions to valuable services are also dropping in price! Amid those is iProVPN — a VPN provider with a robust collection of features and safeguards that will make your online life easier.

For this year’s Black Friday, iProVPN is offering 90% off, plus an extra year for free when you get the 4-year plan. This means the whole package is $39.60 upfront for 5 years of service. Broken down — that’s $0.66 for month.

But, here’s the even better news — use our code BestVPN for an extra 15% off, and the price falls down to $33.66 upfront, or roughly $0.56 per month for the full 5 years — making it one of the best cheap VPN deals available!

Visit iProVPN here

Pay for 4 years, get 1year free
Use code BestVPN for an extra 15% off!

What does iProVPN offer?


Starting from the more obvious, to the extra features, to the cherry on top, here is what iProVPN offers:

Bypass geo restrictions




Trying to figure out which streaming service your favorite show is on is pretty terrible in itself. But if you happen to travel to another location — be it for a vacation during this holiday season, or anything else — you may find yourself blocked from viewing your show. So, what, you can’t see the season finale now?

Well, with a VPN service, you can easily bypass these restrictions and continue on as if you were home — or anywhere else in the world.

Enhance your Internet privacy and security


A VPN service, by itself, increases security only slightly. Unless there are specific steps to make sure that the VPN servers in use are actually meant to guard and protect.

Your traffic is AES 256 encrypted, the iProVPN servers all have pre-installed malware protection, DNS/IP leak protection, and an ad-blocker you can toggle. You can also engage a killswitch — if the connection to the VPN server drops for one reason or another, you will immediately lose connection to the Internet, instead of your device hopping on “naked” automatically.

Advanced users will find a selection of the leading VPN protocols to choose from, but if you are new to the scene — just let the iProVPN app do it for you. There’s even a P2P protocol for file-sharing apps, so you should be set from the get-go.

Cross-compatible, all your devices




iProVPN has apps for Windows, Mac, iOS, iPadOS, Fire TV. Furthermore, a single account can have up to 10 devices connected at a time. So, it’s not an account just for you and your devices — it’s pretty much a family/household VPN!

iProVPN has servers across the globe to ensure the fastest connection, all of them support fast buffering, and you are allowed unlimited server switches. Furthermore, you can set up split-tunneling — only specific apps or websites can be routed through the VPN, while others use your direct connection.

24/7 live support


Setting up your iProVPN is pretty easy through the app, which will guide you through every step of the process.

Still, iProVPN has a support center filled with answers to the most common questions and problems, and there’s a 24/7 live human support via chat or email, in case you are having a specific kind of problem.

Ultimately, you get solid, robust VPN service for quite the low price of $33.66 for 5 years. And, in case you decide it’s not the right fit, you still have a 30-day money-back guarantee, in case you decide to cancel within a month.

So, no risk, all the rewards — check out iProVPN below:

Visit iProVPN here

Pay for 4 years, get 1 year free
Use code BestVPN for an extra 15% off!


