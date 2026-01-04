Baseus: starting 2026 with a line of practical and reliable chargers, headphones, docks, and more

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Over the years, Baseus has made a name for itself — with multi-port PowerCombo chargers that deliver optimal power safely, or super-slim PicoGo power banks, or super tiny chargers that you can fit anywhere, and audio products that punch way above their weight class. The Baseus Inspire series of headphones are the flagship, but the so-called “mid-range” Bowie series are also shockingly good.



Recommended For You And now, Baseus is at CES 2026 to showcase a slew of new products for this year. Let’s take a look at what’s coming:



Baseus PicoGo AM52 Ultra-Slim Qi2.2 Magnetic Power Bank 10000mAh





If there is a product that embodies Baseus’ philosophy of combining practicality and functionality — it has to be the PicoGo magnetic power bank. It’s super-slim and with soft, arched edges, so that when you stick the power bank to your phone, the entire package is still easy to hold and handle.



Recommended For You power banks before, but what’s new this year is the Qi2.2 support — charge your compatible phone with up to 25 W wirelessly. This includes an iPhone with its MagSafe — the PicoGo power bank will charge an



Cooling has also been improved and Baseus now guarantees that the surface of the AM52 to stay below 102°F (39°C) — significantly lower than the industry standard of 118.4°F (48°C).



The Baseus PicoGo Ultra-Slim Magnetic Power Bank has a USB C port for charging and can top itself up for 90 minutes. You can still use the port as an output and charge your electronics faster and more effectively at 45W max, when the time allows.



Baseus PicoGo Ultra-mini 45W 10,000 mAh Power Bank





The new PicoGo AC22 ultra-tiny Power Bank is about the size of an AirPods case. Yet it carries a 10,000 mAh cell and can go up to 45 W power output, so it has your fast charging needs covered, too.



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A fantastic combo between a super-portable power bank that you can basically fit anywhere, and a potent charger that you can share with friends or charge multiple of your own devices.



Spacemate RD1 Pro 15-in-1 Docking Station





This is the perfect home office station — with dual HDMI, dual display ports, multiple USB inputs/outputs and Ethernet connectivity. You can run one display at 4K 120 FPS or dual screens at 4K 60 FPS.



Smart GaN power distribution will deliver optimal power to each device connected to a charging port. There’s also a Qi2.2 pad where you can just plop your phone to charge while you are working. And a display that will show you the status of connected devices and power status.



Baseus Inspire - premium audio updates

Baseus launched the top-tier







The new Inspire XH1 update gives them the SoundFit feature — new models will ship with it, current users can download it. SoundFit will personalize the EQ of the headphones further, based on the listener’s own unique hearing profile. It will also auto-adjust for optimal sound at every volume level.







The



Safety and security

Baseus has also applied its philosophy of practicality and user-oriented innovation to the segment of home security. The







And the







More from Baseus

And this is merely scratching the surface. Baseus has a wide range of Portable Chargers, Desktop Chargers, Wall Chargers, Wireless Earbuds, and Docking Stations for multiple budget ranges. Follow the link below to learn more:



Baseus Official | Practical. Reliable. Base on User. This year, Baseus is coming up on 15 years of experience. The company was founded way back in 2011, with the core tenets to create products and accessories that are practical, reliable, and Based on User needs (found the Baseus name source!).Over the years, Baseus has made a name for itself — with multi-port PowerCombo chargers that deliver optimal power safely, or super-slim PicoGo power banks, or super tiny chargers that you can fit anywhere, and audio products that punch way above their weight class. The Baseus Inspire series of headphones are the flagship, but the so-called “mid-range” Bowie series are also shockingly good.And now, Baseus is at CES 2026 to showcase a slew of new products for this year. Let’s take a look at what’s coming:If there is a product that embodies Baseus’ philosophy of combining practicality and functionality — it has to be the PicoGo magnetic power bank. It’s super-slim and with soft, arched edges, so that when you stick the power bank to your phone, the entire package is still easy to hold and handle.We’ve had the pleasure to use the PicoGo magneticbefore, but what’s new this year is the Qi2.2 support — charge your compatible phone with up to 25 W wirelessly. This includes an iPhone with its MagSafe — the PicoGo power bank will charge an iPhone 17 Pro Max to 50% in 34 minutes.Cooling has also been improved and Baseus now guarantees that the surface of the AM52 to stay below 102°F (39°C) — significantly lower than the industry standard of 118.4°F (48°C).The Baseus PicoGo Ultra-Slim Magnetic Power Bank has a USB C port for charging and can top itself up for 90 minutes. You can still use the port as an output and charge your electronics faster and more effectively at 45W max, when the time allows.The new PicoGo AC22 ultra-tiny Power Bank is about the size of an AirPods case. Yet it carries a 10,000 mAh cell and can go up to 45 W power output, so it has your fast charging needs covered, too.The power bank has a small USB C cable attached to it by default, which can loop in on a clamping mechanism and double as a lanyard. Additionally, it an extra USB-C port, so you can hook up to two devices for simultaneousA fantastic combo between a super-portable power bank that you can basically fit anywhere, and a potent charger that you can share with friends or charge multiple of your own devices.This is the perfect home office station — with dual HDMI, dual display ports, multiple USB inputs/outputs and Ethernet connectivity. You can run one display at 4K 120 FPS or dual screens at 4K 60 FPS.Smart GaN power distribution will deliver optimal power to each device connected to a charging port. There’s also a Qi2.2 pad where you can just plop your phone to charge while you are working. And a display that will show you the status of connected devices and power status.Baseus launched the top-tier Inspire XH1 over-ears a few months ago. They come with a “Sound by Bose” moniker because they’ve been tuned in partnership with the legendary audio company, delivering great value at what is still a very competitive price.The new Inspire XH1 update gives them the SoundFit feature — new models will ship with it, current users can download it. SoundFit will personalize the EQ of the headphones further, based on the listener’s own unique hearing profile. It will also auto-adjust for optimal sound at every volume level.The Inspire XP1 is the premium in-ear offering from the “Sound by Bose” line. Upcoming for Q1 2026 — an update will bring the new Ear-Fit Quiet feature, which will analyze the user’s ear canal shape and actively monitor for the quality of earbud seal as you are using the buds. Then, it will adapt and target potential problem frequencies and noises to deliver a steadier ANC experience overall.Baseus has also applied its philosophy of practicality and user-oriented innovation to the segment of home security. The Baseus X1 Pro is the World’s First Smart AI Dual-Tracking security system — two 3K cameras in one body that can move and track two subjects independently. It includes a sun-powered tracking system capable of supporting a full day of operation with 20 minutes of sunlight, IP65 weather resistance, and subscription-free local storage expandable up to 512GB. During its Kickstarter campaign, the X1 Pro raised $800+K from 2,700+ backers and is expected to launch on Amazon and the Baseus official website in late January to early February.And the PrimeTrip VD1 is a dashcam set comes with a 4K front recorder and 1080p back camera, has enhanced night vision with Sony Starvis technology, and parking monitoring with its Low Power System.And this is merely scratching the surface. Baseus has a wide range of Portable Chargers, Desktop Chargers, Wall Chargers, Wireless Earbuds, and Docking Stations for multiple budget ranges. Follow the link below to learn more:







