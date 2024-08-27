iPhone users on AT&T left without service after massive outage [UPDATED]
Update from August 27, 2024
An AT&T spokesperson gave the following statement to CNN:
We are working to address a software issue that may affect the ability of a limited number of our customers to connect to our wireless network. Keeping our customers connected is our highest priority, so we appreciate their patience as we work to resolve this issue.
AT&T spokesperson, August 2024
The original story from August 27, 2024 follows below:
Thousands of iPhone owners who use AT&T cannot make calls, send messages, or use data, with the company experiencing one of the worst disruptions in a while.
As of 6.21 PM EDT, there were approximately 5,300 complaints on the outage monitoring website Downdetector.
The outage mostly affects the Southeast, with iPhones going into the SOS mode, per The Mobile Report. That's not to say the problem is exclusive to iOS.
Phones that support satellite connectivity, such as the recently released Pixel 9, have switched to satellite mode. Some iPhones are also showing the satellite icon.
AT&T has acknowledged the problem, revealing it was caused by a critical failure at a switching center. A lack of connectivity isn't the only headache it has caused. Other issues that have popped up include the inability to issue new SIM cards and service delays.
AT&T management is having a hard time keeping up with the number of calls they are receiving and many users said they were quoted wait times of hours.
The company has not given a timeline for the resolution of the issue and is still trying to figure out how to fix it, suggesting it could be any number of hours before it's resolved and service is restored.
The timing of the outage couldn't have been worse as most of the company's senior technical support staff clocks out at 5PM.
It's also a bad look for AT&T, considering the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) slapped a $950,000 fine on it for not informing 911 call centres about a 2023 outage just a day ago. That outage occurred when a contractor technician mistakenly disabled a portion of the network during testing.
The FCC is also investigating an outage in February that lasted more than 12 hours and prevented more than 92 million calls from going through.
