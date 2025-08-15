iPhone 16 Pro Long-term Review After (Almost) One Year

iPhone 16 Pro

The good: Slightly improved battery life

The bad: Still slow charging speeds



Camera

The good: 5X zoom camera can be very useful

The bad: The upgraded ultra-wide camera was super overhyped!



Apps

The good: The smoothest UI, best apps

The bad: Ecosystem lock-in







Photos taken with VSCO Capture (not available on Android)













I know that these are just a couple of examples, and I’m aware that most of the popular apps these days are available for both iOS and Android, but it is the frequency of updates and the ease of optimizing for a limited number of form factors that make iOS apps inherently better than their Android counterparts.



The iPhone also remains the phone of choice for creators with unmatched video quality, MagSafe support for accessories, and general ease of use.



AI The good: Well, not much!

The bad: A lot







Apart from a few overhyped niche features like Genmoji (that I have literally NEVER used) and Image Playground (same amount of usage), AI was a no-show on the iPhone 16 Pro .



Quite the disappointment for the first iPhone “made for AI”.



Do I miss AI on the iPhone? Yes, but not too much. My main use of AI is still talking to a chatbot, and all of those Chatbots, including ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, etc, are available on the iPhone.



Sure, they are not as well integrated, but you can always assign your Action Button to open ChatGPT or Gemini, just like Android does.



I don’t want to excuse Apple for basically lying to its users about the



Among the features I do miss a bit are Samsung’s AI photo editor/eraser with its incredibly ability to remove objects in a picture, or the ability to summarize YouTube videos that you get on a Pixel phone.



My iPhone 17 Pro wish-list



I’m pretty happy with my time with the iPhone 16 Pro , but there are a few things I would like to see improve in the iPhone 17 Pro.



In no particular order:

Silicon-carbon battery technology for a bigger battery in a phone that weighs less than now

Consequently, I’m fine with a 6.3-inch size, but I wish it weighed a bit less

Swap the 5X camera for 3X or 3.5X

A thoughtful implementation of AI

12GB of RAM

Cheaper storage upgrades (those prices are insane)

