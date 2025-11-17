Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 11" 22% off!
Good deals getting better: 8% off on gadgets from Back Market UK!

Back Market is running discount offers on its inventory — which was already priced great to begin with!

Good deals getting better: 8% off on gadgets from Back Market UK!
This story is sponsored by Back Market. PhoneArena's opinions in this article have not been affected in any way!

Nowadays, when you are looking for deals, you have two options. Wait for sale promos at large retail stores, or shop second hand and refurbished. But wait a second — why not both?

Back Market is an established and experienced tech reseller, and every device comes with the Back Market guarantee:

  • Every device is professionally refurbished
  • Components like batteries and screens are tested and replaced when needed
  • Phones are guaranteed to have at least 80% battery capacity, or 90% for premium models
  • Devices are graded visually so you know exactly what condition you're buying
  • All gadgets come with a 1-year warranty and 30-day money-back guarantee

So, instead of shopping from resellers that may or may not have made sure that they are putting a quality device in your hand, it’s always worth taking a look at what Back Market has to offer.

And right now may be the best time to give yourself an early Christmas gift, as there’s an 8% off offer on:

  • AirPods (all models)
  • Gaming consoles
  • Smartwatches
  • iMac
  • Home appliances

Just be sure to use code GIFT4UUK at checkout!

As long as you spend a minimum of $150 / £150, you are eligible for the extra discount. This means that, right now, you can get a pair of Apple’s excellent AirPods Max in Excellent condition for around £278. Or an Apple Watch Series 9 in Excellent condition for about £192!

Not an Apple fan? Well how about a Galaxy Watch Ultra for £270 or a Nintendo Switch OLED for £190? These are only some of the options that caught our eye, so make sure to visit BackMarket.com to browse all the deals and devices!

Visit Back Market

Use code GIFT4UUK for extra 8% off



