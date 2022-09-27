Stage Manager will come to more iPads, but external display support - to none, for now
Apple has dominated the tablet market for quite some time now. Whether it be the entry-level iPad, the iPad Air or the iPad Pro, the Cupertino company has managed to produce a best-in-class device for most segments.
One of the biggest pitfalls of Apple’s more high-end iPad models is their software. The iPad Pro, in particular (especially the 12.9” version) is easily the most refined tablet on the market hardware-wise. However, the software has consistently lagged behind the hardware, especially since the introduction of the M1 chipset.
Stage Manager, the feature that is supposed to bring MacOS-level multitasking to the iPad, is hardly in an ideal spot, with Apple refusing to listen to the feedback of early adopters. However, one common concern seems to have been addressed - the intentional exclusion of non-M1 iPads.
Now, however, according to an article by Engaged, Apple has decided to introduce Stage Manager to a number of older iPad Pros. However, this has come at the expense of removing external display support. Essentially, more iPads will be getting Stage Manager, but none will be able to benefit from the most “Pro” feature currently (i.e. external display support).
Apple clarifies that external display support will come to M1 iPads later on, but there is something inherently frustrating with how the company treats the software of its tablets.
It has been shown time and time again that Apple is intentionally limiting the potential of its iPads in order to keep their status as tertiary devices - something you buy alongside your smartphone and laptop. To put it plainly, Apple does not want your iPad to be a truly viable laptop replacement.
Apple initially intended to limit Stage Manager to only M1 iPads, due to the fact that it was deemed too demanding. However, that was simply not the case. Many were quick to point out that newer non-M1 iPads had enough raw power to run Stage Manager. Rather, Apple simply wanted to further the divide between its high-end iPads and the more entry-level ones.
