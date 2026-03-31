I compared a $560 refurbished flagship to new mid-rangers, and it wasn't close

A better display than the entire segment

Pixel 9a

OnePlus 13

OnePlus 13

Camera: good, but not the main reason to buy it

OnePlus 13

mid-range phone

Pixel 9a

mid-range phones

The price

Galaxy S25 FE

Pixel 10a

OnePlus 13

Why the refurbished OnePlus 13 is a better deal

OnePlus 13

While some mid-rangers have slightly brighter displays, like the OnePlus 15R and the, they still can’t match thewhen it comes to resolution. Thefeatures a 1440p OLED display with excellent color accuracy, all while having similar brightness as the best in the game.That higher resolution translates to sharper text and a sharper image, which makes watching movies and TV shows on your phone that much better.Thearguably has a better camera system than any current. It offers a more versatile setup with capable ultrawide and telephoto cameras, which you typically cannot find on a phone at this price range.That said, this isn’t a perfect camera system.Rivals like Google’smay still have an edge in terms of consistency and computational photography, but the overall camera performance is comfortably above mostHere’s the important part of this whole comparison.Thestarts at $650, the OnePlus 15R costs $700, and both theand Nothing Phone (4a) Pro sit at around $500. Right in the middle of that range, you can find thefor about $559 refurbished.For roughly the same price, you’re getting a flagship chip instead of a mid-range one, significantly faster charging than anything else in this segment, a higher-resolution and more premium display, and a more versatile camera system.The higher-end midrangers are more than good enough these days. But if you are not hell-bent on purchasing a brand-new phone, getting a refurbishedis a hard deal to beat right now.It delivers flagship-level performance and features at a mid-range price, and aside from a camera system that isn’t class-leading, there aren’t many real compromises to consider. For the same money, most Android mid-rangers simply can’t compete.