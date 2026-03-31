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I compared a $560 refurbished flagship to new mid-rangers, and it wasn't close

A refurbished flagship just exposed how far mid-range phones still lag behind.

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Out of focus man showing the back of the OnePlus 13.
Don't sleep on the OnePlus 13 when it is this affordable. | Image by PhoneArena
Most people won’t even consider a refurbished phone, but right now, that hesitation might be costing you a much better deal.

At $500 to $700, phones like the Pixel 10a, Nothing Phone (4a) Pro, and Galaxy S25 FE promise solid value, and deciding to spend your money on one makes a lot of sense—they’re new, predictable, and easy to recommend.

But there’s another option out there that many people overlook—refurbished flagships. You could get a much better deal if you opt for one of those instead of a brand-new midranger, and right now, the OnePlus 13 is looking rather appealing.

Thanks to refurbished deals on Back Market, this former $900 flagship can now be found for around $559, which puts it right in the middle of mid-range territory in terms of pricing.

What is Back Market?


Back Market specializes in refurbished devices that are professionally tested, graded, and sold with a warranty. Listings are typically labeled by condition, from “Good” to “Excellent,” so you know what to expect in terms of wear.

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In other words, this isn’t the same as buying used from a random seller.

Flagship performance vs mid-range chips


The main difference between the OnePlus 13 and current midrangers shows up when we look at the performance.

The OnePlus 13 runs on the Snapdragon 8 Elite, which is still one of the most powerful chips available on Android. Compared to the chips inside the Pixel 9a or Nothing Phone (4a) Pro, the 8 Elite offers, well, elite levels of performance, and it is in an entirely different class.

Geekbench 6
Single Higher is better
OnePlus 132967
OnePlus 15R2604
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE2170
Google Pixel 9a1687
Nothing Phone(4a)Pro1350
Geekbench 6
MultiHigher is better
OnePlus 139081
OnePlus 15R6802
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE7110
Google Pixel 9a4385
Nothing Phone(4a)Pro4221
View all

3DMark Extreme(High)Higher is better
OnePlus 136330
OnePlus 15R4994
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE3623
Google Pixel 9a2625
Nothing Phone(4a)Pro2094
3DMark Extreme(Low)Higher is better
OnePlus 134452
OnePlus 15R3064
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE2253
Google Pixel 9a2124
Nothing Phone(4a)Pro2082
View all


In our performance benchmark tests, the OnePlus 13 delivered much higher GPU results than any mid-range rival, and it also fared better under prolonged stress to the chip. Even the Galaxy S25 FE and OnePlus 15R, which sit on the higher end of the mid-range spectrum, can’t match its raw power.

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So if you thought that new means better, think again.

Battery life is solid, but not the best


Battery Life
Charging
Phone Battery Life
estimate		 Browsing Video Gaming
OnePlus 13
6000 mAh
 7h 30min 21h 34min 9h 12min 8h 12min
OnePlus 15R
7400 mAh
 8h 47min 18h 10min 13h 0min 14h 40min
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE
4900 mAh
 6h 59min 15h 3min 10h 29min 10h 27min
Google Pixel 9a
5100 mAh
 8h 11min 19h 39min 10h 57min 12h 30min
Nothing Phone (4a) Pro
5080 mAh
 7h 22min 16h 22min 12h 29min 6h 44min
Phone Full Charging 30 min Charge
Wired Wireless Wired Wireless
OnePlus 13
6000 mAh
 0h 43min 1h 29min 86% 41%
OnePlus 15R
7400 mAh
 1h 2min N/A 55% N/A
Samsung Galaxy S25 FE
4900 mAh
 1h 1min Untested 64% Untested
Google Pixel 9a
5100 mAh
 1h 42min Untested 41% Untested
Nothing Phone (4a) Pro
5080 mAh
 1h 6min N/A 67% N/A
Find out more details about battery and charging for all phones we have tested on our PhoneArena Battery Score page

When a phone comes with a 6,000 mAh battery, one naturally has pretty high expectations about the battery life. The OnePlus 13 does have good battery life, but not dramatically better than the OnePlus 15r or the Pixel 9a, for example.

Charging speeds that mid-rangers still can’t touch


Another area where the OnePlus 13 excels—like many other OnePlus phones—is the charging speed.

Most mid-range phones still take around an hour and a half to fully juice up. The OnePlus 13 does it in just 43 minutes, reaching 86% in 30 minutes. Wireless charging is also faster than most competitors, which either don’t support it at all or offer much slower speeds.

This is one of those upgrades that can affect your experience with the phone massively, as it saves you precious time.

A better display than the entire segment


While some mid-rangers have slightly brighter displays, like the OnePlus 15R and the Pixel 9a, they still can’t match the OnePlus 13 when it comes to resolution. The OnePlus 13 features a 1440p OLED display with excellent color accuracy, all while having similar brightness as the best in the game.



That higher resolution translates to sharper text and a sharper image, which makes watching movies and TV shows on your phone that much better.

Camera: good, but not the main reason to buy it


The OnePlus 13 arguably has a better camera system than any current mid-range phone. It offers a more versatile setup with capable ultrawide and telephoto cameras, which you typically cannot find on a phone at this price range.

That said, this isn’t a perfect camera system.

Rivals like Google’s Pixel 9a may still have an edge in terms of consistency and computational photography, but the overall camera performance is comfortably above most mid-range phones.

The price


Here’s the important part of this whole comparison.

The Galaxy S25 FE starts at $650, the OnePlus 15R costs $700, and both the Pixel 10a and Nothing Phone (4a) Pro sit at around $500. Right in the middle of that range, you can find the OnePlus 13 for about $559 refurbished.

For roughly the same price, you’re getting a flagship chip instead of a mid-range one, significantly faster charging than anything else in this segment, a higher-resolution and more premium display, and a more versatile camera system.

Why the refurbished OnePlus 13 is a better deal


The higher-end midrangers are more than good enough these days. But if you are not hell-bent on purchasing a brand-new phone, getting a refurbished OnePlus 13 is a hard deal to beat right now.

It delivers flagship-level performance and features at a mid-range price, and aside from a camera system that isn’t class-leading, there aren’t many real compromises to consider. For the same money, most Android mid-rangers simply can’t compete.

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Aleksandar Anastasov Senior Reviews Writer
Aleksandar is a tech enthusiast with a broad range of interests, from smartphones to space exploration. His curiosity extends to hands-on DIY experiments with his gadgets, and he enjoys switching between different brands to experience the latest innovations. Prior to joining PhoneArena, Aleksandar worked on the Google Art Project, digitizing valuable artworks and gaining diverse perspectives on technology. When he's not immersed in tech, Aleksandar is an outdoorsman who enjoys mountain hikes, wildlife photography, and nature conservation. His interests also extend to martial arts, running, and snowboarding, reflecting his dynamic approach to life and technology.
Read the latest from Aleksandar Anastasov

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