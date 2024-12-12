Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

The Huawei Mate X6 goes global with a thin body and a powerful camera system

Dubai, UAE

Another thin-as-a-pancake device joined the global foldable party today, and it's the already-announced-in-China Huawei Mate X6. The phone was officially unveiled at a special event in Dubai, packing some very interesting specs.

Read More:Huawei Mate X6 Preview

Design and Display


Foldable phones nowadays try to shave off as much of their waist as they can, and the Mate X6 is not an exception. The phone is just 4.6 mm thick when unfolded and just a millimeter under 10 when in a folded state.

The design follows in the footsteps of previous Mate X devices, with a circular camera system with some interesting chamfering around it, a faux leather back (there's also a mother-of-pearl-like version), and a big cover screen.

Speaking of displays, the inner screen is a 7.93-inch LTPO panel with a 2,440 x 2,240 pixel resolution, capable of 1-120 Hz refresh rates and outputting 1,800 nits of peak brightness. One interesting detail is the selfie camera, positioned in the top left corner of the inner screen.

The cover display spans 6.45 inches, features a 1080p resolution, and can shine with up to 2,500 nits.

Cameras


The camera system on the Huawei Mate X6 is a pretty interesting mashup of different sensors taken from other Huawei models. The main snapper features a 50MP sensor straight from the Mate 70 Pro+, and it also has a variable aperture between f/1.4 and f/4.0.

The 48MP telephoto lens can be traced back to the Mate 60; it offers 4.0x optical zoom, or the equivalent of a 90mm focal length.

The third camera in the mix is a 40MP ultrawide, which apparently is the same as the one on the Huawei 70 Pura, but the fourth sensor is the interesting one in the mix. It's a color spectral sensor that can read 1.5 million colors and help with the color reproduction via a special Fusion XD software engine.

Hardware and Software


The hardware situation with the last few generations of Huawei devices has been a bit hush-hush. There's no official info on the chipset used in the Huawei Mate X6, but we believe it's either the Kirin 9010 from the Pura series or the newer Kirin 9100 from the Mate 70 series.

As for the software, the Mate X6 launched with Harmony OS Next in China, an OS with a custom build kernel rather than based on the Android AOSP (Android Open Source Program). The global version of the phone still uses EMUI, though, in this case, it's the EMUI 15.

There are two memory configurations, a base 256GB model and a 512GB version, both of which feature 12GB of RAM.

Battery and Charging


The Huawei Mate X6 is the latest flagship from China to feature a silicon-carbon battery. It's a 5,200 mAh in total capacity, which is impressive given the weight and thickness of the device.

The phone supports 66W wired charging and 50W wireless, though you will need a proprietary wireless charger to get up to that speed.

Pricing and Availability


Prices to follow shortly.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/264-200/BK6A4352.jpg
Mariyan Slavov Senior Reviews Writer
Mariyan, a tech enthusiast with a background in Nuclear Physics and Journalism, brings a unique perspective to PhoneArena. His childhood curiosity for gadgets evolved into a professional passion for technology, leading him to the role of Editor-in-Chief at PCWorld Bulgaria before joining PhoneArena. Mariyan's interests range from mainstream Android and iPhone debates to fringe technologies like graphene batteries and nanotechnology. Off-duty, he enjoys playing his electric guitar, practicing Japanese, and revisiting his love for video games and Haruki Murakami's works.

