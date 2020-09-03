Pre-order Galaxy Z Fold2 5G, save up to $500

HTC Android

The CEO of HTC is stepping down after less than a year

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Sep 03, 2020, 5:48 AM
The CEO of HTC is stepping down after less than a year
HTC has been struggling to compete in recent years and now the Taiwanese company has suffered another blow – CEO Yves Maitre is stepping down from the company after less than a year at the helm.

Yves Maitre is leaving HTC for personal reasons


As confirmed to Engadget, Maitre is leaving due to personal reasons. The international travel restrictions related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic have had an impact on the CEO, who has been away from his family in Europe for most of his tenure. 

During Maitre’s time at HTC, the company introduced its first 5G smartphone – the HTC U20 5G – and continued to invest in VR products. He believed HTC had over-invested in VR too soon and said the market wouldn’t be mature enough to support the company for another five years or so.

Taking over as CEO of HTC is co-founder and Chairwoman Cher Wang. Wang previously served as CEO from March 2015 to September 2019 and oversaw most of the company’s well-documented downfall. 

The plan moving forward has not been detailed, but rumors suggest HTC is working on three more budget-friendly smartphones. That should help sustain the business as it develops future VR hardware and services.

