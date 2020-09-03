The CEO of HTC is stepping down after less than a year
Yves Maitre is leaving HTC for personal reasons
As confirmed to Engadget, Maitre is leaving due to personal reasons. The international travel restrictions related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic have had an impact on the CEO, who has been away from his family in Europe for most of his tenure.
During Maitre’s time at HTC, the company introduced its first 5G smartphone – the HTC U20 5G – and continued to invest in VR products. He believed HTC had over-invested in VR too soon and said the market wouldn’t be mature enough to support the company for another five years or so.
Taking over as CEO of HTC is co-founder and Chairwoman Cher Wang. Wang previously served as CEO from March 2015 to September 2019 and oversaw most of the company’s well-documented downfall.
The plan moving forward has not been detailed, but rumors suggest HTC is working on three more budget-friendly smartphones. That should help sustain the business as it develops future VR hardware and services.