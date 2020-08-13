HTC to launch three new budget-friendly smartphones soon
HTC Wildfire E Lite, Wildfire E Ultra, and Wildfire E Star have been recently listed at EEC (via 91mobiles), which suggests they're ready for primetime. Unfortunately, it's hard to tell when and where these affordable Android smartphones will be available, but we doubt they'll come to the US.
Also, we don't know anything about the technical configuration of the phones at the moment, but since they're entry-level devices, the only interesting aspect would be what value for money they offer in the end.
One thing we know for certain is that all three HTC Wildfire smartphones will be available in Europe, or at least parts of the continent. Considering the Wildfire E2 was recently introduced in Russia, it makes sense for HTC to continue its marketing strategy of conquering the entry-level segment of this huge market.