Crazy cheap 5G phones with Qualcomm Snapdragon 4-series power are right around the corner





If that happens, you might start wondering if there's any room left to go even lower, and the answer is already a resounding yes. While it's hard to predict exactly how much the world's cheapest 5G-enabled handsets will cost this time next year, bargain hunters can definitely expect to spend way less than $400 when the first wave of phones powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4-series 5G "platform" enters the scene.





Although Qualcomm is staying mum on the specifications, features, and even the model number of its first 5G-capable Snapdragon 4xx processor , this is scheduled to see daylight in "early 2021" and find its way inside commercial devices by the end of the year's first quarter.









Unfortunately, Samsung is not yet named as one of Qualcomm's launch partners for the new "5G mobile platform", and obviously, neither is Apple.





But Motorola, Oppo, and Xiaomi can already confirm their future participation in this ambitious 5G expansion project, which gives us hope that a Moto G or One-series device with built-in 5G support could be released in the US at $250 or even $200 sometime next year.



