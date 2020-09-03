Crazy cheap 5G phones with Qualcomm Snapdragon 4-series power are right around the corner
Although Qualcomm is staying mum on the specifications, features, and even the model number of its first 5G-capable Snapdragon 4xx processor, this is scheduled to see daylight in "early 2021" and find its way inside commercial devices by the end of the year's first quarter.
The semiconductor giant's main objective for this largely mysterious chipset is obviously to support the "rapid proliferation of 5G" by primarily "addressing regions that currently have approximately 3.5 billion smartphone users combined." In other words, Qualcomm envisions the processor as a key growth driver for 5G handsets in markets where most consumers can't afford the likes of the Galaxy S20, Note 20, iPhone 12, or even the LG Velvet, Galaxy A71, or Galaxy A51 5G.
Unfortunately, Samsung is not yet named as one of Qualcomm's launch partners for the new "5G mobile platform", and obviously, neither is Apple.
But Motorola, Oppo, and Xiaomi can already confirm their future participation in this ambitious 5G expansion project, which gives us hope that a Moto G or One-series device with built-in 5G support could be released in the US at $250 or even $200 sometime next year.