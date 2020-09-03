Samsung brings One UI 2.5 update to the Galaxy S10 series
Samsung Galaxy S10 and S10+ review
One UI 2.5 brings some important features to the Galaxy S10 series, with DeX functionality being one of the major ones. It allows users to mirror their phone's screen to a smart TV without using an HDMI cable. There’s a neat improvement in Single Take mode that captures up to 14 kinds of photos and videos (10 photos and 4 videos) simultaneously to ensure you got everything from a certain scene. Galaxy S10 users will now be able to set a custom capture time in a range from five to 15 seconds.
The Pro Video mode has been improved as well, there’s now an easier way to share Wi-Fi credentials with other Galaxy devices, and the ability to search for YouTube videos in the keyboard app has been included. Android 10 navigation gestures are now supported in third-party app launchers. According to SamMobile, the update is already rolling out in Germany for the Galaxy S10, S10e, and S10+ devices, and comes with the September 2020 Android security patch in a 963.49MB package. Other European countries will probably get the update in the following days.
One UI 2.5 brings some important features to the Galaxy S10 series, with DeX functionality being one of the major ones. It allows users to mirror their phone's screen to a smart TV without using an HDMI cable. There’s a neat improvement in Single Take mode that captures up to 14 kinds of photos and videos (10 photos and 4 videos) simultaneously to ensure you got everything from a certain scene. Galaxy S10 users will now be able to set a custom capture time in a range from five to 15 seconds.
The Pro Video mode has been improved as well, there’s now an easier way to share Wi-Fi credentials with other Galaxy devices, and the ability to search for YouTube videos in the keyboard app has been included. Android 10 navigation gestures are now supported in third-party app launchers. According to SamMobile, the update is already rolling out in Germany for the Galaxy S10, S10e, and S10+ devices, and comes with the September 2020 Android security patch in a 963.49MB package. Other European countries will probably get the update in the following days.