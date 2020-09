Samsung brings One UI 2.5 update to the Galaxy S10 series

ALSO READ:

One UI 2.5 brings some important features to the Galaxy S10 series, with DeX functionality being one of the major ones. It allows users to mirror their phone's screen to a smart TV without using an HDMI cable. There’s a neat improvement in Single Take mode that captures up to 14 kinds of photos and videos (10 photos and 4 videos) simultaneously to ensure you got everything from a certain scene. Galaxy S10 users will now be able to set a custom capture time in a range from five to 15 seconds.The Pro Video mode has been improved as well, there’s now an easier way to share Wi-Fi credentials with other Galaxy devices, and the ability to search for YouTube videos in the keyboard app has been included. Android 10 navigation gestures are now supported in third-party app launchers. According to SamMobile, the update is already rolling out in Germany for the Galaxy S10, S10e, and S10+ devices, and comes with the September 2020 Android security patch in a 963.49MB package. Other European countries will probably get the update in the following days.