Apple

Apple has a new way of enticing you into app subscription services

Radoslav Minkov
by Radoslav Minkov
Sep 03, 2020, 2:30 AM
Apple has a new way of enticing you into app subscription services
As a highly profitable company that knows how to do business, and what direction the industry is moving towards, Apple is expectedly now giving subscription-based services a great deal of its focus. Along with iCloud, Apple Music and Apple News+, the Cupertino company has also clearly invested a lot into Apple Arcade and Apple TV+.

Apple's services division has been said to be its fastest growing right now, having generated $13 billion in just the second quarter of 2020, and targeting $50 billion this fiscal year.

Knowing that, it's no surprise that Apple is introducing a new way for its iPhone and iPad app developers to entice users into subscriptions. In a news post to developers, the company is announcing that later this year subscription offer codes will be introduced to iOS 14 (and iPadOS 14).

Those will be alphanumeric codes users will be able to redeem in the App Store, to be given away by developers digitally, alongside other products, or at physical events. The intent for the upcoming subscription offer codes is clearly said to be acquiring, retaining and winning back subscribers. How exactly developers will implement those codes into their apps is largely up to them.

We can expect apps to begin taking advantage of this new feature for developers in the coming months. As the global pandemic still has many relying on online entertainment, thus subscription services have expectedly seen a significant boost in subscribers, it only makes sense for Apple and other tech giants to find new ways to rope us into their own such subscription-based services.

When users subscribe to an app on iPhone or iPad, the app's developers earn 70% of that revenue, while Apple collects a 30% commission. After one year of being subscribed to a service, the revenue share changes to 85/15 in favor of the developer.

