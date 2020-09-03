Apple has a new way of enticing you into app subscription services
Knowing that, it's no surprise that Apple is introducing a new way for its iPhone and iPad app developers to entice users into subscriptions. In a news post to developers, the company is announcing that later this year subscription offer codes will be introduced to iOS 14 (and iPadOS 14).
Those will be alphanumeric codes users will be able to redeem in the App Store, to be given away by developers digitally, alongside other products, or at physical events. The intent for the upcoming subscription offer codes is clearly said to be acquiring, retaining and winning back subscribers. How exactly developers will implement those codes into their apps is largely up to them.
We can expect apps to begin taking advantage of this new feature for developers in the coming months. As the global pandemic still has many relying on online entertainment, thus subscription services have expectedly seen a significant boost in subscribers, it only makes sense for Apple and other tech giants to find new ways to rope us into their own such subscription-based services.
When users subscribe to an app on iPhone or iPad, the app's developers earn 70% of that revenue, while Apple collects a 30% commission. After one year of being subscribed to a service, the revenue share changes to 85/15 in favor of the developer.