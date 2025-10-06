Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle
Trending:
October Prime Day is coming up!
Upcoming event
October Prime Day is coming up!
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Prime Big Deal Days brings epic deals on top phones, tablets, and more

Honor Magic 8 and 8 Pro leak reveals almost everything ahead of October 15 launch

Massive batteries. 120W wired charging These leaked specs suggest Honor's new flagships are ready to take on Apple and Samsung.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Honor
Honor Magic 8 and 8 Pro leak reveals almost everything ahead of October 15 launch
The Honor Magic 7 Pro. | Image Credit - PhoneArena

The Honor Magic 8 and 8 Pro are Honor's next flagships, coming soon, and reportedly launching with Qualcomm's new flagship chip, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. Now, a new leak details almost all the specifications for the series. 

Magic 8 series specifications leak 


The Magic 8 series is reportedly going to be announced on October 15 in China, so there's not much time left for wondering. And there isn't going to be much wondering, too, as a new leak is now detailing almost all there is to know about the Magic 8 and Magic 8 Pro. 


Leaked Magic 8 specifications:
  • 6.78-inch OLED display
  • 7,000mAh battery
  • 90W wired, no wireless charging
  • 50MP main, 50MP ultrawide, 200MP periscope zoom
  • 50MP front camera
  • Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 

Leaked Magic 8 pro specifications:
  • 6.71 OLED
  • 7,200mAh battery
  • 120W wired, 80W wireless charging
  • 50MP wide-angle, 50MP ultra-wide, and 50MP periscope
  • Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 

The vanilla Magic 8 may sport a gorgeous 6.78-inch flat OLED display, rocking a 1.5K pixel resolution. Of course, the huge battery capacity stands out for this model, as well as for the Pro-branded model. Curiously, the Magic 8 won't support (reportedly) wireless charging, while its wired charging speed caps out at 90W, which is still huge. 

As for the cameras, the Magic 8 is also rumored to include a red maple multispectral camera, which should help with improved color accuracy, especially with photos taken in low-light scenarios. The Oppo Find X9 series is also rocking this type of camera.

Which feature of the Honor Magic 8 series excites you the most?

Vote View Result

The Magic 8 is said to be available in black, white, light blue, and gold colors. 

On the other hand, the Magic 8 Pro is said to rock a micro quad curved display, and unlike its other sibling, it may support wireless charging. It again rocks a huge battery and super-fast 120W wired charging, blowing the likes of Apple and Samsung away, basically. 

The Pro model is also said to weigh approximately 222 grams. Both phones are reportedly going to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. 

Serious specs on paper, iPhone 17 and Galaxy S26 may need to be worried 


One of the most eye-catching things in the leaked specs for the Honor Magic 8 series is those batteries and charging. No iPhone or Galaxy features such huge batteries right now, and battery life is more important than ever with the demanding things we now do on our phones. 

Recommended Stories

Coupled with the rumored super-fast charging for the Magic 8 and 8 Pro, we're looking at two solid phones ready for the real business. 

Honor Magic 8 series soon to be unveiled in China


These two phones should soon be unveiled in China, and subsequently, at least the Pro variant should be available outside of China as well. I feel like these impressive specs are something both Apple and Samsung should work to take inspiration from. I mean, come on, we now have phones with 7,000mAh batteries and 120W charging, what are Apple and Samsung doing? 

Unfortunately, where I have problems with brands like Honor is the software side of things. Often, these OSes feel a bit bloated or lacking in comparison to iOS or One UI. 

Honor Magic 8 and 8 Pro leak reveals almost everything ahead of October 15 launch

"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!


Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!

Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free

Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.webp
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.
Read the latest from Iskra Petrova
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

OnePlus 15 shows off more of its new look in new teasers

by Tsveta Ermenkova • 2

T-Mobile must meet this FCC test by Q1 2026 or return spectrum to the FCC

by Alan Friedman • 2

At $120 off, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) is just too good to pass up

by Preslav Mladenov • 1
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

More customers opting for the "fourth" carrier over AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon
More customers opting for the "fourth" carrier over AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon
Most people don’t like where Samsung is taking its Galaxy phones
Most people don’t like where Samsung is taking its Galaxy phones
T-Mobile allows a stranger to take control of a family's account
T-Mobile allows a stranger to take control of a family's account
T-Mobile users getting reprimanded for inappropriate browsing, but carrier not responsible
T-Mobile users getting reprimanded for inappropriate browsing, but carrier not responsible
Galaxy Tab S10+ gets sweet discount, becoming the 12-inch Android tablet to get
Galaxy Tab S10+ gets sweet discount, becoming the 12-inch Android tablet to get
Amazon slashes prices on both the 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro (M4)
Amazon slashes prices on both the 11-inch and 13-inch iPad Pro (M4)

Latest News

Could Apple deliver more than what is expected in 2027?
Could Apple deliver more than what is expected in 2027?
JBL Xtreme 4 gets $102 price cut at Walmart
JBL Xtreme 4 gets $102 price cut at Walmart
The half-off Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is one of Amazon's greatest early Prime Day bargains
The half-off Moto G Stylus 5G (2024) is one of Amazon's greatest early Prime Day bargains
Early October Prime Day slashes 47% off the Beats Studio Buds plunging them below $80
Early October Prime Day slashes 47% off the Beats Studio Buds plunging them below $80
Jony Ive's first big post-Apple device might be in serious trouble
Jony Ive's first big post-Apple device might be in serious trouble
Best Buy eclipses Amazon with exceptional pre-Prime Day Motorola Razr+ (2025) discount
Best Buy eclipses Amazon with exceptional pre-Prime Day Motorola Razr+ (2025) discount
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless