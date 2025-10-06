Honor Magic 8 and 8 Pro leak reveals almost everything ahead of October 15 launch

The Honor Magic 7 Pro. | Image Credit - PhoneArena

Magic 8 series specifications leak

The Magic 8 series is reportedly going to be announced on October 15 in China, so there's not much time left for wondering. And there isn't going to be much wondering, too, as a new leak is now detailing almost all there is to know about the Magic 8 and Magic 8 Pro.





6.78-inch OLED display

7,000mAh battery

90W wired, no wireless charging

50MP main, 50MP ultrawide, 200MP periscope zoom

50MP front camera

Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

6.71 OLED

7,200mAh battery

120W wired, 80W wireless charging

50MP wide-angle, 50MP ultra-wide, and 50MP periscope

Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

As for the cameras, the Magic 8 is also rumored to include a red maple multispectral camera, which should help with improved color accuracy, especially with photos taken in low-light scenarios. The Oppo Find X9 series is also rocking this type of camera.





Which feature of the Honor Magic 8 series excites you the most? Massive battery (7,000–7,200mAh) Ultra-fast charging (90–120W wired) High-end cameras Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 performance Display features (flat OLED or micro quad curved) Massive battery (7,000–7,200mAh) 72.73% Ultra-fast charging (90–120W wired) 0% High-end cameras 9.09% Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 performance 18.18% Display features (flat OLED or micro quad curved) 0%

Serious specs on paper, iPhone 17 and Galaxy S26 may need to be worried

Recommended Stories

Honor Magic 8 series soon to be unveiled in China



"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!





Relive the most iconic and unforgettable phones from the past 20 years! Iconic Phones is a stunningly illustrated book we’ve been crafting for over a year—and it’s set to launch in just a couple of months!



Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips is the ultimate coffee table book for any phone enthusiast. Featuring the stories of more than 20 beloved devices, it takes you on a nostalgic journey through the mobile revolution that transformed our world. Don’t miss out—sign up today to lock in your early-bird discount!

Buy 3 Months, Get 3 Free Visible+ Pro – up to $135 savings on Verizon’s fastest 5G

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase Check Out The Offer

The Honor Magic 8 and 8 Pro are Honor's next flagships, coming soon, and reportedly launching with Qualcomm's new flagship chip, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5. Now, a new leak details almost all the specifications for the series.Leaked Magic 8 specifications:Leaked Magic 8 pro specifications:The vanilla Magic 8 may sport a gorgeous 6.78-inch flat OLED display, rocking a 1.5K pixel resolution. Of course, the huge battery capacity stands out for this model, as well as for the Pro-branded model. Curiously, the Magic 8 won't support (reportedly) wireless charging, while its wired charging speed caps out at 90W, which is still huge.The Magic 8 is said to be available in black, white, light blue, and gold colors.On the other hand, the Magic 8 Pro is said to rock a micro quad curved display, and unlike its other sibling, it may support wireless charging. It again rocks a huge battery and super-fast 120W wired charging, blowing the likes of Apple and Samsung away, basically.The Pro model is also said to weigh approximately 222 grams. Both phones are reportedly going to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5.One of the most eye-catching things in the leaked specs for the Honor Magic 8 series is those batteries and charging. No iPhone or Galaxy features such huge batteries right now, and battery life is more important than ever with the demanding things we now do on our phones.Coupled with the rumored super-fast charging for the Magic 8 and 8 Pro, we're looking at two solid phones ready for the real business.These two phones should soon be unveiled in China, and subsequently, at least the Pro variant should be available outside of China as well. I feel like these impressive specs are something both Apple and Samsung should work to take inspiration from. I mean, come on, we now have phones with 7,000mAh batteries and 120W charging, what are Apple and Samsung doing?Unfortunately, where I have problems with brands like Honor is the software side of things. Often, these OSes feel a bit bloated or lacking in comparison to iOS or One UI.