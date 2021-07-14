Verizon Unlimited Plan for $15/mo

Android honor

Honor to unveil new devices on August 12

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Honor to unveil new devices on August 12
Honor has just confirmed it will hold a global press conference on August 12, but didn't reveal any details about what we should expect. The Chinese company that cut all ties with Huawei has already introduced its first flagship for the year, but a new one might be announced next month at the said press event.

The press conference will be streamed live probably on YouTube, but more details about that will be announced closer to the event. Despite the fact that Honor is mum on the device that will be introduced at the press conference, it did say that this is an “important announcement” for the company.

We believe the press conference will include information about the Honor 50 series' availability outside China, but we also hope to see the rumored Magic3 at the event too. It might be a bit far stretched, but we don't rule out a possible appearance of Honor's new foldable smartphone, Magic Fold, Flip, or Flex.

We're almost a month away from Honor's launch event, so expect more details to emerge about what we should expect in the coming days. Either way, we'll be back with information about where you can watch the event live, so stay tuned.

