Honor to unveil new devices on August 12

Honor to unveil new devices on August 120
We believe the press conference will include information about the Honor 50 series' availability outside China, but we also hope to see the rumored Magic3 at the event too. It might be a bit far stretched, but we don't rule out a possible appearance of Honor's new foldable smartphone, Magic Fold, Flip, or Flex.
We're almost a month away from Honor's launch event, so expect more details to emerge about what we should expect in the coming days. Either way, we'll be back with information about where you can watch the event live, so stay tuned.