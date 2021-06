Honor hints at foldable phone plans with Magic Fold, Flip and Flex trademarks

The Magic Fold could be joined by the Magic Flip and Flex

Honor is rumored to be working on a foldable smartphone for release in either late 2021 or the first quarter of 2022. Now, the former Huawei sub-brand has registered a couple of trademarks that corroborate that theory.Honor has trademarked the ‘Honor Magic Fold’ and ‘Honor Magic Flip’ marketing names in China. The former is expected to be the name of the brand’s first foldable, which is set to rival Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3 The latter, on the other hand, could end up being a rival to the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Motorola Razr. A compact foldable isn’t believed to be in the works right now, though, so such a product could be quite far down the pipeline.In addition to those marketing names, Honor has trademarked the name ‘Honor Flex,’ believed to be in anticipation of a future rollable smartphone. The ‘Honor Pad’ and ‘Honor Pen’ have been trademarked too, suggesting we could see some form of flagship tablet with stylus support in the future.Lastly, as part of Honor’s plans for an entire ecosystem of products, it has trademarked the name ‘Honor Earbuds .’ This one will surely be used on a pair of high-end true wireless earbuds.Companies trademark new marketing names all the time and many of them are never used, so there’s no guarantee Honor will ever release products with these brandings. But its trademark choices do seem to be associated with very common product categories and the names themselves are the most obvious ones, so it seems pretty likely that we’ll see at least some of these devices hit shelves eventually.