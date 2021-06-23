Honor hints at foldable phone plans with Magic Fold, Flip and Flex trademarks

Honor hints at foldable phone plans with Magic Fold, Flip and Flex trademarks0
The Magic Fold could be joined by the Magic Flip and Flex
Honor has trademarked the ‘Honor Magic Fold’ and ‘Honor Magic Flip’ marketing names in China. The former is expected to be the name of the brand’s first foldable, which is set to rival Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 3.
In addition to those marketing names, Honor has trademarked the name ‘Honor Flex,’ believed to be in anticipation of a future rollable smartphone. The ‘Honor Pad’ and ‘Honor Pen’ have been trademarked too, suggesting we could see some form of flagship tablet with stylus support in the future.
Companies trademark new marketing names all the time and many of them are never used, so there’s no guarantee Honor will ever release products with these brandings. But its trademark choices do seem to be associated with very common product categories and the names themselves are the most obvious ones, so it seems pretty likely that we’ll see at least some of these devices hit shelves eventually.