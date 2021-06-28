Honor's next flagship to be powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 888 Plus chipset

Honor
is in a good spot now since it cut ties with Huawei
before the Chinese company was banned from using Google's Android on its smartphones. After confirming that its upcoming Honor smartphones will indeed include Google Mobile Services, the handset maker now revealed that its Magic series flagship will be equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 Plus processor.
The new chipset was announced earlier today, as one of the most powerful CPUs for smartphones and several companies have already confirmed
their products will pack the Snapdragon 888 Plus, including Asus, Motorola
, Vivo, and Xiaomi.
As per Honor's official statement
, the Magic3 series top-tier phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus chipset: “The game-changing advancements we see in the new Snapdragon 888 Plus 5G Mobile Platform make it a perfect fit for Honor's upcoming Magic3 series flagship
,” said Fang Fei, president of product line, Honor.
Rumor has it that the next Magic3 flagship will be officially introduced on August 3, but the information hasn't been confirmed by Honor yet. The same leak also claimed the phone will be equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 Pro, which is, in fact, the newly revealed chipset.
