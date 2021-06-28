$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View

$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View
Android Processors honor

Honor's next flagship to be powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 888 Plus chipset

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
Jun 28, 2021, 11:30 AM
0
Honor's next flagship to be powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 888 Plus chipset
Honor is in a good spot now since it cut ties with Huawei before the Chinese company was banned from using Google's Android on its smartphones. After confirming that its upcoming Honor smartphones will indeed include Google Mobile Services, the handset maker now revealed that its Magic series flagship will be equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 Plus processor.

The new chipset was announced earlier today, as one of the most powerful CPUs for smartphones and several companies have already confirmed their products will pack the Snapdragon 888 Plus, including Asus, Motorola, Vivo, and Xiaomi.

As per Honor's official statement, the Magic3 series top-tier phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus chipset: “The game-changing advancements we see in the new Snapdragon 888 Plus 5G Mobile Platform make it a perfect fit for Honor's upcoming Magic3 series flagship,” said Fang Fei, president of product line, Honor.

Rumor has it that the next Magic3 flagship will be officially introduced on August 3, but the information hasn't been confirmed by Honor yet. The same leak also claimed the phone will be equipped with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 Pro, which is, in fact, the newly revealed chipset.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

The OnePlus 9 is on sale at an amazing price with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
The OnePlus 9 is on sale at an amazing price with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage
You can now watch partially downloaded shows on Netflix (only on Android)
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
You can now watch partially downloaded shows on Netflix (only on Android)
Apple's AirPods Pro hit a new all-time low price in crazy (refurbished) deal
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Apple's AirPods Pro hit a new all-time low price in crazy (refurbished) deal
-$114
How to watch Samsung's Galaxy MWC Virtual event live stream
by Cosmin Vasile,  4
How to watch Samsung's Galaxy MWC Virtual event live stream
Keep these Apple devices away from your pacemaker
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Keep these Apple devices away from your pacemaker
Apple's Indian sales skyrocketed in Q1 thanks to online store
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
Apple's Indian sales skyrocketed in Q1 thanks to online store
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless