Here’s when the Nothing Phone (4a) series may be launching

The premiere of Nothing’s new mid-range devices is coming very soon.
While we’ve already been warned that Nothing doesn’t plan to launch a sequel to the flagship Phone (3) this year, we know there will be new mid-range devices. In fact, those may arrive very soon, and a new leak reveals the specific launch dates.
Nothing is planning to launch the Nothing Phone (4a) and Phone (4a) Pro in the beginning of March. According to a Twitter post by leaker Yogesh Brar, the company will premiere the devices on March 5.
One of the highlights with the new devices will be the switch to faster storage, which the company has already confirmed. Instead of UFS 2.2 storage, the (4a) series will use UFS 3.1. That would be one of the likely reasons for a bump in the price of the phones, even though UFS 3.1 is not the latest or fastest available storage.
Another leak revealed that the Phone (4a) Pro will come with a 5,080 mAh battery rated for 1,400 charge cycles. That’s a slight increase from the 5,000 mAh cell in the Phone (3a) Pro, which was also rated at 1,400 charging cycles. The charging speed won’t be changed, and it will stay at 50W.
Where Nothing certainly stands out is the design of its devices. However, with the inevitable price hike for the upcoming devices, I’m not sure whether that would be enough. We’ll need to wait and see how that will work for the company, though.
Both phones are getting a global launch, though there are no details about the specific availability. The Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro also launched globally, but in the US they were only available through Nothing’s US Beta Program.
Improved storage and a price bump
The Nothing Phone (3a) and Phone (3a) Pro. | Image Credit – PhoneArena
Brar also points at a new design, which is probably part of what Nothing CEO Carl Pei said would be a “complete evolution” of the upcoming phones. Earlier leaks suggested that both models will feature Snapdragon 7-series chipsets, and Pei has promised upgrades to the display and cameras.
As Nothing doesn’t plan to launch a flagship this year, the company will only compete in the very busy mid-range segment. Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy A57 and Galaxy A37, Apple is coming with the iPhone 17e, and Google should launch the Pixel 10a. That would certainly put pressure on Nothing’s devices.
Price or design
