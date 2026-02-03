Sony is working on its next Xperia phones, and they’re all but confirmed to go almost global
We are getting a flagship and a mid-range Xperia model this year.
Sony had a turbulent 2025, full of disappointing sales and embarrassing issues with its flagship phone. That could be enough of a reason to reconsider its participation in the smartphone market, but the company appears ready to move on.
A new leak confirms that Sony is still working on its upcoming smartphones, and it will release them in various markets. A few months after seeing the PM codes for the upcoming Xperia phones, Japanese tech blog S-Max noted (translated source) that they have resurfaced on the GSMA IMEI database with associated code numbers. Here’s the full list:
Based on the leak, the XQ-GE model numbers are for the Xperia 1 VIII, while the XQ-GH is for the mid-range Xperia 10 VIII. The Walkman Blog notes that model numbers ending with “44” are usually used for devices sold in Japan, while “54” is for Europe, and “74” is used for the Asian markets outside Japan.
While Sony appears to prepare for a global launch of the Xperia 1 VIII and Xperia 10 VIII, they are unlikely to launch in the US. That wouldn’t be a big surprise, as the company last launched a flagship smartphone stateside in 2023 with the Xperia 1 V.
The Xperia 1 VIII is expected to launch with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, which powers most modern flagships, including the OnePlus 15 and the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. The mid-ranger is likely to continue using a Snapdragon 6 series processor, just like the Xperia 10 VII, which featured a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chip.
After some rough times, I’d love to see Sony having a comeback, especially in the flagship space. If the company somehow manages to lower the price of the Xperia 1 VIII and address the issues we saw in its predecessor, that won’t be out of the question.
Not coming to the US
The Sony Xperia 1 VII didn't launch in the US. | Image Credit – PhoneArena
While Sony appears to prepare for a global launch of the Xperia 1 VIII and Xperia 10 VIII, they are unlikely to launch in the US. That wouldn’t be a big surprise, as the company last launched a flagship smartphone stateside in 2023 with the Xperia 1 V.
The Xperia 1 VIII is expected to launch with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, which powers most modern flagships, including the OnePlus 15 and the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. The mid-ranger is likely to continue using a Snapdragon 6 series processor, just like the Xperia 10 VII, which featured a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chip.
Hoping for a comeback
After some rough times, I’d love to see Sony having a comeback, especially in the flagship space. If the company somehow manages to lower the price of the Xperia 1 VIII and address the issues we saw in its predecessor, that won’t be out of the question.
