Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Sony is working on its next Xperia phones, and they’re all but confirmed to go almost global

We are getting a flagship and a mid-range Xperia model this year.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Android Sony
A Sony Xpeira 1 VII smartphone on a table with its back visible.
Sony had a turbulent 2025, full of disappointing sales and embarrassing issues with its flagship phone. That could be enough of a reason to reconsider its participation in the smartphone market, but the company appears ready to move on.

Sony is still working on the Xperia 1 VIII and Xperia 10 VIII


A new leak confirms that Sony is still working on its upcoming smartphones, and it will release them in various markets. A few months after seeing the PM codes for the upcoming Xperia phones, Japanese tech blog S-Max noted (translated source) that they have resurfaced on the GSMA IMEI database with associated code numbers. Here’s the full list:

  • PM-1520-BV - XQ-GE54
  • PM-1521-BV - XQ-GE74
  • PM-1525-BV - XQ-GE44
  • PM-1533-BV - XQ-GH44
  • PM-1534-BV - XQ-GH54
  • PM-1535-BV - XQ-GH74

Based on the leak, the XQ-GE model numbers are for the Xperia 1 VIII, while the XQ-GH is for the mid-range Xperia 10 VIII. The Walkman Blog notes that model numbers ending with “44” are usually used for devices sold in Japan, while “54” is for Europe, and “74” is used for the Asian markets outside Japan.

Recommended For You

Not coming to the US



While Sony appears to prepare for a global launch of the Xperia 1 VIII and Xperia 10 VIII, they are unlikely to launch in the US. That wouldn’t be a big surprise, as the company last launched a flagship smartphone stateside in 2023 with the Xperia 1 V.

Would you buy a Sony smartphone?


The Xperia 1 VIII is expected to launch with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, which powers most modern flagships, including the OnePlus 15 and the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra. The mid-ranger is likely to continue using a Snapdragon 6 series processor, just like the Xperia 10 VII, which featured a Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chip.

Hoping for a comeback


After some rough times, I’d love to see Sony having a comeback, especially in the flagship space. If the company somehow manages to lower the price of the Xperia 1 VIII and address the issues we saw in its predecessor, that won’t be out of the question.

Try Noble Mobile for only $10

Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use.
Buy at Noble Moblie
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/344-200/PA-ITemelkov-Profile-2.webp
Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
Read the latest from Ilia Temelkov

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 3

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 4

What's on everyone's iOS 27 wishlist?

by DomtheCuber • 4
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

T-Mobile will have a useful gift waiting for customers tomorrow
T-Mobile will have a useful gift waiting for customers tomorrow
Every time I use an Android phone, fingerprint unlock feels like a downgrade
Every time I use an Android phone, fingerprint unlock feels like a downgrade
Galaxy Z TriFold: Samsung just realized people will always buy its phones if they’re interesting enough
Galaxy Z TriFold: Samsung just realized people will always buy its phones if they’re interesting enough
Verizon CEO says its pricing strategy resulted in more than 2 million subscribers ditching the carrier
Verizon CEO says its pricing strategy resulted in more than 2 million subscribers ditching the carrier
Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered OnePlus Pad 3 is a surprisingly good deal right now
Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered OnePlus Pad 3 is a surprisingly good deal right now
Official Samsung Galaxy S26 series renders leak, putting to rest all the rumors
Official Samsung Galaxy S26 series renders leak, putting to rest all the rumors

Latest News

Amazon lets you save $150 on Google's brilliant Pixel 9a mid-ranger, but most likely not for long
Amazon lets you save $150 on Google's brilliant Pixel 9a mid-ranger, but most likely not for long
Google Contacts app gets helpful UI change
Google Contacts app gets helpful UI change
Smartphone screen protectors are no longer boring thanks to Screen Skinz
Smartphone screen protectors are no longer boring thanks to Screen Skinz
Apple's new AirTag 2 has a secret, but important, safety feature
Apple's new AirTag 2 has a secret, but important, safety feature
New report says Apple might be planning a clamshell flip iPhone
New report says Apple might be planning a clamshell flip iPhone
Tough-as-nails Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) drops to a much more reasonable price
Tough-as-nails Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) drops to a much more reasonable price
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless