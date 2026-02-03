New leak claims an extreme increase in the Galaxy S26 prices across all models
Samsung may have excruciatingly high prices for the Galaxy S26 lineup.
0comments
If you’ve been following the Galaxy S26 rumor mill, you may have noticed that the information about its pricing is all over the place. We’ve heard from multiple sources that Samsung is doing its best to keep the prices unchanged, but others have pointed at increases. The latest leak comes with the worst news yet.
Samsung may be preparing a heartbreaking price increase for all Galaxy S26 models. Some of the devices could see up to 40% higher prices, according to information shared by tipster Arsène Lupin, known as MysteryLupin, on Twitter.
While Arsène Lupin has a great reputation and multiple correct leaks, this information could be wrong. He says that those are the prices for the Bulgarian market but doesn’t share further details about his sources.
As Bulgaria recently switched its currency to the euro, last year’s prices weren’t exactly the same as in other European countries. The difference between the Bulgarian and the European prices for the base model was a few euros, while for some versions of the S25 Ultra, it reached up to €60. Samsung will most likely use the European pricing of the Galaxy S26 series for Bulgaria, as the country now uses the common currency of the euro area.
While everyone expects phone prices to go up this year, nobody was prepared for such drastic changes. I hope this information is wrong, and I’m sure Samsung will do its best to launch its flagships at the lowest possible price. Otherwise, I wouldn’t be surprised if many people reconsider their plans for a new Galaxy.
The Galaxy S26 series could see about 30% price increases
Samsung may be preparing a heartbreaking price increase for all Galaxy S26 models. Some of the devices could see up to 40% higher prices, according to information shared by tipster Arsène Lupin, known as MysteryLupin, on Twitter.
The base Galaxy S26 with 256 GB could start at €1,199 (about $1,417 when directly converted), while the 1 TB version of the Galaxy S26 Ultra could sell for €2,329 (about $2,754 when directly converted). Here’s the full price list from MysteryLupin:
- Galaxy S26 12/256 €1,199
- Galaxy S26 12/512 €1,429
- Galaxy S26+ 12/245 €1,499
- Galaxy S26+ 12/512 €1,729
- Galaxy S26 Ultra 12/256 €1,739
- Galaxy S26 Ultra 12/512 €1,969
- Galaxy S26 Ultra 12/1TB €2,329
Some caveats
Render of the Galaxy S26 Plus. | Image Credit – Android Headlines
While Arsène Lupin has a great reputation and multiple correct leaks, this information could be wrong. He says that those are the prices for the Bulgarian market but doesn’t share further details about his sources.
Recommended For You
However, if that’s true, the launch prices for Bulgaria would be about 30% higher than those of the Galaxy S25 line. The differences range from about €230 for the 256 GB storage edition of the base model to a whopping €450 difference between the Galaxy S26 Ultra and the Galaxy S25 Ultra with 1 TB storage.
Would you buy a Galaxy S26 device at these prices?
As Bulgaria recently switched its currency to the euro, last year’s prices weren’t exactly the same as in other European countries. The difference between the Bulgarian and the European prices for the base model was a few euros, while for some versions of the S25 Ultra, it reached up to €60. Samsung will most likely use the European pricing of the Galaxy S26 series for Bulgaria, as the country now uses the common currency of the euro area.
Those prices are not indicative of Samsung’s pricing in the US but could be a sign of what to expect around the world.
Let’s hope that’s wrong
While everyone expects phone prices to go up this year, nobody was prepared for such drastic changes. I hope this information is wrong, and I’m sure Samsung will do its best to launch its flagships at the lowest possible price. Otherwise, I wouldn’t be surprised if many people reconsider their plans for a new Galaxy.
Follow us on Google News
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: