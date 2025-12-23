Google’s most powerful AI and storage plan just got a whole lot cheaper with this New Year’s offer





Google is slashing prices for the new year



Google is basically throwing a New Year's party for your data. According to Google is basically throwing a New Year's party for your data. According to a new report , the company is offering a 50% discount on annual plans for new subscribers to help people "capture every moment" of 2026. This covers everything from the entry-level 100 GB "Basic" plan—which drops to just $9.99 for the first year—to the heavy-hitting AI Pro subscription.









Key Google AI Pro specs and features

Massive context window : 1 million tokens (roughly 1,500 pages) for deep code and spreadsheet analysis.

: 1 million tokens (roughly 1,500 pages) for deep code and spreadsheet analysis. Creative limits : up to 1,000 Nano Banana images and 3 Veo 3.1 Fast videos daily.

: up to 1,000 Nano Banana images and 3 Veo 3.1 Fast videos daily. Enhanced research : 20 Deep Research reports using Gemini 3 Pro every day.

: 20 Deep Research reports using Gemini 3 Pro every day. Workspace integration : Gemini side panels active in Drive, Gmail, and Docs.

: Gemini side panels active in Drive, Gmail, and Docs. Bonus perks : 10% back on Google Store purchases and 14% off YouTube Premium.

: 10% back on Google Store purchases and 14% off YouTube Premium. Developer access : higher limits for Gemini Code Assist, Jules, and Antigravity.





Why this pricing shift matters



This isn't just a random sale; it’s a strategic move to lock users into the Google ecosystem before they wander over to a competitor, such as Microsoft 365. While Microsoft’s Copilot Pro offers similar AI integration for a flat monthly fee, it rarely sees a 50% annual discount of this magnitude.



Google is currently in a bit of a storage arms race. By lowering the barrier to entry for Gemini Pro, they are betting that once you get used to having an AI assistant summarize your messy inbox or generate 1,000 images a day, you won't want to go back to the basic version. This isn't just a random sale; it’s a strategic move to lock users into the Google ecosystem before they wander over to a competitor, such as Microsoft 365. While Microsoft’s Copilot Pro offers similar AI integration for a flat monthly fee, it rarely sees a 50% annual discount of this magnitude.Google is currently in a bit of a storage arms race. By lowering the barrier to entry for Gemini Pro, they are betting that once you get used to having an AI assistant summarize your messy inbox or generate 1,000 images a day, you won't want to go back to the basic version.





This offer is limited to new subscribers only, and can be accessed by going directly to this link



Will you be taking advantage of this Google One offer? Yes, this is a very good deal. 40% No, I’m already a subscriber. 50% No, I use another service for cloud storage. 10% Vote 30 Votes





Starting off 2026 with a great deal



This is a total no-brainer if you’re already coming up against your free 15 GB storage limit. I’ve found the constant "storage full" warnings to be quite annoying, and ten dollars for a full year of peace is a great deal.



It’s just unfortunate that this offer is only available for new subscribers. I’m already paying $20 a month for the Pro tier, and a discount for a year would come in really handy, but I guess it is what it is. For those that aren’t already subscribed, this is a great deal to take advantage of. This is a total no-brainer if you’re already coming up against your free 15 GB storage limit. I’ve found the constant "storage full" warnings to be quite annoying, and ten dollars for a full year of peace is a great deal.It’s just unfortunate that this offer is only available for new subscribers. I’m already paying $20 a month for the Pro tier, and a discount for a year would come in really handy, but I guess it is what it is. For those that aren’t already subscribed, this is a great deal to take advantage of.

$5/mo off for 5 years on Visible premium plans $30 /mo $35 $5 off (14%) New members get $5/mo off the $35/mo Visible+ plan or $5/mo off the $45/mo Visible+ Pro plan for the first 60 months when they port-in from an eligible carrier. Use code 5OFF5 at checkout to save up to $300. Buy at Visible

Google is kicking off 2026 with a massive half-off sale on Google One storage and its premium AI features. If you have been waiting for a reason to upgrade your digital life, this limited-time offer might be the nudge you need.