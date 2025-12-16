Google is ending the service that warned you when your data appeared on the dark web

Google didn't find it helpful









Recommended For You In 2023, Google introduced the dark web report feature, which scans the dark web for your personal data and notifies you if any matches are found. The service was initially exclusive to Google One subscribers, but it was made available to everyone for free last year. However, the search engine giant has now announced that the feature will stop scanning new dark web breaches starting January 15, 2026, and will be permanently discontinued on February 16, 2026.

Google made this decision after receiving multiple pieces of feedback indicating that the feature wasn't very helpful. It only provides general information that your personal data has leaked on the dark web, instead of offering details on what you should do next. The announcement also mentions that this change will allow Google to focus on other services that help protect your data online.





The company currently recommends using other tools like Security Checkup, which scans your Google account for any suspicious activity. There are also tools like the Password Manager, which allows you to create unique passwords for different online accounts, and Password Checkup, which notifies you if any of your saved passwords have been leaked online.





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What actions do you take to protect your data from being leaked online? Use strong and unique passwords. 18.18% Turn on 2FA for all online accounts. 45.45% Use a VPN on public networks. 0% All of the above. 36.36% Nothing. What do hackers even get by stealing my data? 0% Vote 11 Votes

Google's dark web report was the best





There are plenty of dark web monitoring services, but I find Google's dark web report to be the best among them. The closest alternative, Have I Been Pwned, only searches for your email and password on the dark web, whereas Google's service also scans for other personal data such as your date of birth, address, and phone number. Proton Mail also offers a dark web monitoring feature, but it's available only for its paid users, unlike Google's option, which is completely free.









That's why the Mountain View-based company's decision to shut down the service was a shocker for me. Hopefully, the company introduces a new feature that not only reports whether your data has been leaked on the dark web but also provides detailed instructions on what you should do next. Until then, you can rely on Google Passkey and a few of its other tools mentioned above to strengthen your security and privacy. You can also configure all the security features on your smartphone, such as Theft Detection Lock and Offline Device Lock on the Pixel 10 series, to further protect your data

All that said, all your data in the dark web report will be deleted on February 16, 2026. You also have the option to manually delete this data before that date by visiting Google's Results about you page from your smartphone or computer.





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Google is permanently shutting down its dark web report service that used to check the dark web for leaked personal data.The dark web is a term used for websites that you won't find through traditional search methods. You can install specialized browsers like Tor on your smartphone to access these websites, which are mainly used for illegal activities, such as selling user data stolen through data breaches.