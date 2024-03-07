Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Google One adds two more premium services in select countries

Google One, the subscription service created by Google to offer customers expanded cloud storage, includes a lot of benefits for those willing to pay a monthly (or yearly) fee.

The service’s paid plans offer cloud storage starting at 100GB, up to a maximum of 30TB, but most of the Google One tiers are getting some extra perks. For example, Google offers a VPN service to all Google One plans, as well as the ability for up to five additional family members to share one subscription.

Other benefits that Google One subscribers are getting include enhanced editing features (Google Photos), Gemini Advanced (only for 2TB AI Premium Plan), Google Play credits, as well as automatic phone backup on Android via the Google One app.

Starting this week, Google has added two major services to the Google One subscription service: Fitbit Premium and Nest Aware. The search giant confirmed to 9to5google that “Fitbit Premium & Nest Aware are currently available with Google One Premium plans in the UK.

This means that everyone who pays for the Google One 2TB premium plan will be getting both Fitbit Premium and Nest Aware for free. It’s worth noting that Fitbit Premium currently costs $9.99 per month ($79.99 per year), while Nest Aware costs $8 per month ($80 per year).

Google also offers customers the option to add Nest Aware Plus to their Google One premium plan for an additional £5.99 per month. Nest Aware Plus usually costs $15 per month ($150 per year), so this seems like a pretty good deal for those who need more out of this specific service.

