Google wants you to literally "Tell Maps" your opinion about places you visited

Recommended For You

Images by Android Authority

Would you contribute more to Google Maps if you were able to just tell the app your opinion? Yes, definitely - it requires too much effort at the moment Not sure, if this feature works as intended... I prefer reading the contributions rather than adding mines Vote 0 Votes

When is it coming to my phone?

Is this going to be a game changer?

Using this feature brings up a chatbox in which you may describe your contribution, either by typing it in or by hitting the mic button and just speaking to the bot. I presume it leverages Gemini.There's no firm released date for this feature anywhere in the code, but I think it won't be long until Google starts rolling this one out officially. My guess would be probably the next big stable update, based on the latest beta.There's, however, one more pressing question regarding this potential new feature.Would people use this new method more? I used to be a Level 7 Google Guide and also pretty active, but my motivation kind of wore off through the years. Now I'm curious to see if this new method really is better.What about you? Do you like to leave your opinion and help others, or are you the quiet type only reading ratings and taking mental notes? Share your view down below and vote in our poll.