Google wants you to literally "Tell Maps" your opinion about places you visited
A new feature might soon be coming to Google Maps!
0comments
There's a cool new feature buried in the code of the last beta of Google Maps | Image by PhoneArena
Google Maps is a great tool when it comes to finding things, not only geographically speaking but also quality-wise. People like to cast their opinion on things, and Maps is a great place to do so, helping others find great spots for whatever or avoid nasty surprises.
Yesterday (April 8th) Google officially shared updates on some of the things the company works on to improve the overall Google Maps experience. These include a new, easier way to share photos with Maps and also track your contributions.
The guys dug up the code of the Google Maps app of the latest 26.15.01.894202351 beta release and found out the "Tell Maps" feature. It's an AI-powered system that's activated via a “Post and update with AI” prompt.
Images by Android Authority
Using this feature brings up a chatbox in which you may describe your contribution, either by typing it in or by hitting the mic button and just speaking to the bot. I presume it leverages Gemini.
There's no firm released date for this feature anywhere in the code, but I think it won't be long until Google starts rolling this one out officially. My guess would be probably the next big stable update, based on the latest beta.
Would people use this new method more? I used to be a Level 7 Google Guide and also pretty active, but my motivation kind of wore off through the years. Now I'm curious to see if this new method really is better.
What about you? Do you like to leave your opinion and help others, or are you the quiet type only reading ratings and taking mental notes? Share your view down below and vote in our poll.
The trouble is, we human beings are lazy, and sometimes typing down a review in Maps can be too much work. And Google knows this.
A new way to contribute
Yesterday (April 8th) Google officially shared updates on some of the things the company works on to improve the overall Google Maps experience. These include a new, easier way to share photos with Maps and also track your contributions.
Recommended For You
As it turns out, however, there's another change that's most likely coming soon. And our good friends from Android Authority have uncovered it. It's called "Tell Maps."
What is "Tell Maps?"
The guys dug up the code of the Google Maps app of the latest 26.15.01.894202351 beta release and found out the "Tell Maps" feature. It's an AI-powered system that's activated via a “Post and update with AI” prompt.
Recommended For You
Images by Android Authority
Using this feature brings up a chatbox in which you may describe your contribution, either by typing it in or by hitting the mic button and just speaking to the bot. I presume it leverages Gemini.
Would you contribute more to Google Maps if you were able to just tell the app your opinion?
When is it coming to my phone?
There's no firm released date for this feature anywhere in the code, but I think it won't be long until Google starts rolling this one out officially. My guess would be probably the next big stable update, based on the latest beta.
There's, however, one more pressing question regarding this potential new feature.
Is this going to be a game changer?
Would people use this new method more? I used to be a Level 7 Google Guide and also pretty active, but my motivation kind of wore off through the years. Now I'm curious to see if this new method really is better.
Follow us on Google News
Recommended For You
Latest Discussions
Popular stories
Latest News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: