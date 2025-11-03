Google Wallet’s next update might finally fix your most annoying commute problem
The upcoming Express Transit Card will finally let you skip the unlock and just pay.
Google Wallet keeps getting better, and now it’s going after one of the most annoying parts of public transit – paying.
According to a new report, a teardown of the latest Google Wallet app shows that Google is working on a new feature called Express Transit Card. Basically, this will let you pay for public transport using a specific card without even unlocking your phone.
This update basically puts Google Wallet on equal footing with its main rivals. Apple Pay has had an Express Transit Card option for years, letting iPhone and Apple Watch users pay for rides instantly – no Face ID or passcode. Samsung Wallet offers a similar feature, too, letting users set a default transit card for fast, contactless payments.
So, while Google’s late to the party, it’s still great to see this finally happening. Because let’s be honest – when you’re shoulder-to-shoulder in a packed bus or subway, every second counts. And not having to unlock your phone just to pay for a ride? That’s a small but solid win.
Google Wallet has been on a roll lately with useful new features, and this one fits right in. There’s no confirmed release date for the Express Transit Card yet, but it’s expected to land soon.
A tap away from your next ride
According to a new report, a teardown of the latest Google Wallet app shows that Google is working on a new feature called Express Transit Card. Basically, this will let you pay for public transport using a specific card without even unlocking your phone.
Once it goes live, you’ll be able to set one of your debit or credit cards as your default transit payment card, completely separate from your usual tap-to-pay option.
The upcoming feature was spotted in the latest version of the app. | Image credit – Android Authority
Right now, Google Wallet already supports transit payments in certain regions, either through stored transit passes or tap-to-pay cards. The problem? If you’ve got multiple cards, switching between them for your bus or subway ride can be a real hassle. You have to unlock your phone, open Wallet, scroll to the right card, and then tap to pay – every single time.
The new Express Transit Card option fixes that. Once you pick your preferred card for transit, you’ll just tap your phone on a supported terminal – no unlocking, no PIN, no fingerprint scan. Just tap and go.
Catching up with Apple and Samsung
This update basically puts Google Wallet on equal footing with its main rivals. Apple Pay has had an Express Transit Card option for years, letting iPhone and Apple Watch users pay for rides instantly – no Face ID or passcode. Samsung Wallet offers a similar feature, too, letting users set a default transit card for fast, contactless payments.
So, while Google’s late to the party, it’s still great to see this finally happening. Because let’s be honest – when you’re shoulder-to-shoulder in a packed bus or subway, every second counts. And not having to unlock your phone just to pay for a ride? That’s a small but solid win.
Wallet upgrades just keep coming
Google Wallet has been on a roll lately with useful new features, and this one fits right in. There’s no confirmed release date for the Express Transit Card yet, but it’s expected to land soon.
Recommended Stories
And that’s not the only travel-related improvement coming. Thanks to Android 16’s Live Updates, Wallet will soon show real-time flight and train info, so you’ll see everything you need right when you need it.
So yeah, Google Wallet keeps evolving – not with flashy stuff, but with small, smart updates that make it genuinely better to use every day.
So yeah, Google Wallet keeps evolving – not with flashy stuff, but with small, smart updates that make it genuinely better to use every day.
Follow us on Google News
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: