Google Wallet is finally catching up to Apple's with this neat little trick

Google Wallet is getting a serious travel upgrade by tapping into Android 16 's new Live Updates feature. This means your flight and train info will be front-and-center, right when you need it.





Google Wallet is about to get way more useful for travelers



Following its recent Material 3 makeover, Google Wallet is getting another neat trick: integration with Android 16 's "Live Updates." If you saw the I/O 2025 keynote, this is the same feature Google promised for Maps and Uber Eats, and now it's coming to Wallet for "flights, train trips, and events."



Think of it like this: instead of just a static notification, you could see a live progress bar for your flight's duration or instant updates on a gate change. These updates will live on your always-on display, your lockscreen, or as one of those slick little pills in the status bar. Following its recent Material 3 makeover, Google Wallet is getting another neat trick: integration with's "Live Updates." If you saw the I/O 2025 keynote, this is the same feature Google promised for Maps and Uber Eats, and now it's coming to Wallet for "flights, train trips, and events."Think of it like this: instead of just a static notification, you could see a live progress bar for your flight's duration or instant updates on a gate change. These updates will live on your always-on display, your lockscreen, or as one of those slick little pills in the status bar.





This all surfaced in the notes for Google Play services version 25.41 , but as usual with these rollouts, don't hold your breath—it could be weeks or months before it hits your phone.

A couple of other small tweaks





Google is also rolling out two other small, but handy, updates. First, if you're on an older phone (Android 12 or earlier), you'll finally get notifications when a loyalty pass is imported from Gmail. Second, and maybe more useful, is the ability to add credit or debit cards directly from your bank's app, no plastic required.





This is all about closing the gap









Google Wallet, while functional, has always felt a bit more static. It holds your cards and passes, but it hasn't been great at proactively giving you information. This move to Live Updates is a direct shot at closing that gap with Apple's "Live Activities." It’s about making Wallet less of a digital file cabinet and more of a proper travel assistant. Google is once again playing catch-up here, but in a very necessary way. For years, Apple Wallet has been the gold standard for this kind of "live" integration. Their implementation of airline boarding passes that update with gate changes or flight delays in real-time on the lock screen is incredibly seamless. It's one of those "it just works" features that makes traveling less of a headache.Google Wallet, while functional, has always felt a bit more static. It holds your cards and passes, but it hasn't been great at proactively giving you information. This move to Live Updates is a direct shot at closing that gap with Apple's "Live Activities." It’s about making Wallet less of a digital file cabinet and more of a proper travel assistant.



It's about time



I'm genuinely excited about this, even if it feels overdue. I don't fly that often, but when I do, that anxiety of "is this the right gate?" or "did the time change?" is real, and having that info live on my lock screen is a huge quality-of-life win.





The bank card integration is also a bigger deal than it sounds. Scrambling to find your physical card just to add it to your phone is always annoying. This just smooths out one more digital rough edge. This is the kind of smart, integrated feature that makes the Android ecosystem feel more cohesive.







