Google Pixelsnap: here's what you need to know about Google's latest wave of accessories
With the Pixel 10, Google is introducing a new Qi2-based magnetic system and powerful wired chargers to elevate its hardware game.
With the launch of the Pixel 10 series, Google is making it clear that accessories are no longer an afterthought. The company is rolling out a revitalized lineup of charging and utility products that signal a major step-up in its hardware strategy. Headlining this new push is Pixelsnap, a magnetic charging and accessory ecosystem designed to give the Pixel a long-overdue answer to Apple's MagSafe.
Crucially, this isn't just a copycat move. By building Pixelsnap on the open Qi2 wireless charging standard, Google ensures its new system will work right out of the box with a massive library of existing magnetic accessories. It’s a strategic decision that benefits users and shows a new level of maturity in Google's hardware ecosystem, covering everything from wireless convenience to powerful new wired charging options.
So, let's break down the new gear Google is rolling out.
The basic: Pixelsnap Charger
Images credit — Google
This is your standard magnetic charging puck. It snaps right onto the back of your Pixel 10 and gets to work. You're looking at charging speeds of up to 15W for the Pixel 10 and 10 Pro, and a healthier 25W for the bigger Pixel 10 Pro XL. Just remember, you'll need to bring your own power brick to the party (20W or higher for the regular models, 35W+ for the XL). It'll set you back $39.99.
The desk jockey's friend: Pixelsnap Charger with Stand
Images credit — Google
If your phone lives on your desk, this is the one to look at. It’s a neat little stand that holds your phone vertically or horizontally while it charges. It's perfect for keeping an eye on notifications or watching videos. The best part? The charging puck itself pops right off the stand, so you can grab it and go. For $69.99, it adds a good bit of utility.
The simple grip: Pixelsnap Ring Stand
Images credit — Google
Sometimes you just want a better way to hold your phone or prop it up to watch a video. That’s where the Pixelsnap Ring Stand comes in. It’s a simple magnetic ring that snaps on the back and gives you a secure grip or a quick kickstand. At $29.99, it's an easy and useful add-on.
The must-have: Pixelsnap Cases
Pixelsnap cases for the Pixel 10 (Frost, Obsidian, Lemongrass, Indigo). | Images credit — Google
Pixelsnap cases for the Pixel 10 Pro/Pro XL (Obsidian, Porcelain, Jade, Moonstone). | Images credit — Google
Pixelsnap cases for the Pixel 10 Pro Fold (Moonstone, Obsidian, Jade). | Images credit — Google
Of course, none of this magnetic goodness works if you have a thick, non-compatible case on your phone. Google's new line of Pixelsnap Cases are designed to work seamlessly with the whole system, so you get protection without losing the snap. They start at $49.99 and come in a variety of colors.
For the speed demons: Pixel Flex Dual Port 67W Charger
Images credit — Google
If wireless charging is too slow for you and you just want power now, Google has you covered. The Pixel Flex is a 67W wired charger with two ports. This little beast will get your Pixel 10 Pro XL up to its max 45W charging speed, juicing it up to about 70% in just 30 minutes. It's the one to get if you're always in a hurry.
From my perspective, this is a huge quality-of-life improvement for Pixel users. Sure, Google is late to the party, but they showed up with a plan that benefits everyone. By using the Qi2 standard, they've avoided creating a walled garden and instead plugged the Pixel right into a thriving, established ecosystem. It’s a smart, user-friendly decision, and frankly, I'm just glad it's finally here.
