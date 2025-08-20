Google Pixelsnap: here's what you need to know about Google's latest wave of accessories

Images credit — Google

The must-have: Pixelsnap Cases

Pixelsnap cases for the Pixel 10 (Frost, Obsidian, Lemongrass, Indigo). | Images credit — Google





Pixelsnap cases for the Pixel 10 Pro /Pro XL (Obsidian, Porcelain, Jade, Moonstone). | Images credit — Google



Pixelsnap cases for the Pixel 10 Pro Fold (Moonstone, Obsidian, Jade). | Images credit — Google





For the speed demons: Pixel Flex Dual Port 67W Charger

Images credit — Google





Of course, none of this magnetic goodness works if you have a thick, non-compatible case on your phone. Google's new line of Pixelsnap Cases are designed to work seamlessly with the whole system, so you get protection without losing the snap. They start at $49.99 and come in a variety of colors.If wireless charging is too slow for you and you just want power now, Google has you covered. The Pixel Flex is a 67W wired charger with two ports. This little beast will get yourXL up to its max 45W charging speed, juicing it up to about 70% in just 30 minutes. It's the one to get if you're always in a hurry.From my perspective, this is a huge quality-of-life improvement for Pixel users. Sure, Google is late to the party, but they showed up with a plan that benefits everyone. By using the Qi2 standard, they've avoided creating a walled garden and instead plugged the Pixel right into a thriving, established ecosystem. It’s a smart, user-friendly decision, and frankly, I'm just glad it's finally here.