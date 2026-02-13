Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Leaked Pixel 10a spec sheet reveals several subtle changes and one surprisingly big upgrade

Google's next mid-ranger is all of a sudden expected to eclipse even the Pixel 10 Pro in one key area.

Leaked Google Pixel 10a image in Berry
The Pixel 10a looks decidedly familiar but also undeniably eye-catching in a Berry color. | Image by Evan Blass

Rumored for the longest time to keep both the design and main specifications of its predecessor unchanged, the fast-approaching Pixel 10a is today the protagonist of yet another comprehensive and highly trustworthy leak (translated here) that leaves essentially no question unanswered ahead of its official announcement next week (especially when added to yesterday's high-quality images).

But although it remains relatively difficult to recommend Google's "new" Android mid-ranger over last year's Pixel 9a given the many similarities between the two budget-friendly handsets, a few previously unknown revisions and improvements are included in the following datasheet.

Most of this stuff is familiar, but not quite everything


  • 6.3-inch OLED screen with 2424 x 1080 pixel resolution, 120Hz refresh rate technology, and Gorilla Glass 7i;
  • Google Tensor G4 processor;
  • Titan M2 security chip;
  • Android 16 with seven years of guaranteed OS updates and security patches;
  • 8GB RAM;
  • 128 and 256GB storage variants;
  • 48MP primary rear-facing camera with f/1.7 aperture and OIS;
  • 13MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture;
  • 13MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture;
  • 5,100mAh battery;
  • 45W charging support;
  • IP68 water and dust resistance;
  • Wi-Fi 6e, Bluetooth 6, NFC, USB Type-C;
  • 153.9 x 73 x 9mm dimensions;
  • 183 grams weight;
  • Obsidian, Fog, Lavender, and Berry color options.

While calling the Pixel 10a repetitive and boring (at least on paper) continues to feel like valid criticism (especially with no upgrade expected in the processing power department), it's certainly exciting to see Google gear up for a jump from the Pixel 9a's 23W charging capabilities to no less than 45-watt speeds here.

That wouldn't just be a completely unexpected change that no one saw coming these last few months, but also a rather... strange upgrade that would put the Pixel 10a above the Pixel 10, 10 Pro, and 10 Pro Fold in this particular field. Of course, we know that Big G can pull off a 45W-equipped phone, and not just because it's 2026, but because the Pixel 10 Pro XL has managed to go up to that mark already last fall, leaving its little brothers in the dust.

Still, it'd be kind of awkward if the Pixel 10a also surpassed the "vanilla" Pixel 10 (even in just this one way), not to mention the considerably costlier Pixel 10 Pro, and yes, even Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S26.

What do you think about the Pixel 10a's specs?

On a similarly odd note, there's no mention of wireless charging support in Roland Quandt's latest WinFuture report, which would be a major downgrade from the Pixel 9a that could cancel out the wired charging upgrade for some prospective buyers. Other (more subtle) changes seem to include a slightly thicker profile (for some reason), minor reductions in overall height, width, and weight, a jump from Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity to the newer 6.0 standard, and Gorilla Glass 7i screen protection (in lieu of Corning's aging Gorilla Glass 3 material).

No price hike on the horizon


In line with most previous rumors on the matter, today's report tips a €499 starting price for the Pixel 10a in Europe. That's technically around $592 at today's conversion rate, but because it's also exactly how much Google originally charged for the cheapest Pixel 9a variant on the old continent, you should probably expect the $499 US launch price of an entry-level 128GB storage configuration to go unchanged as well.


With Samsung's entire Galaxy S26 family widely predicted to cost more than last year's Galaxy S25 series, that may sound like good news for hardcore Google fans and so-called Android purists on tight budgets. But as the Pixel 9a becomes easier and easier to buy at $399 and even $349 (with the same Tensor G4 SoC, same screen, cameras, battery size, and design as its successor), you really have to wonder why anyone should bother opting for the "upgraded" model... at least until its price inevitably drops to $399 or $349 too.

Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra might be ahead of its time, just like the Galaxy S9 was in 2018
Reps working at T-Mobile store get written up by manager for wasting opportunities
Bonkers new 'clearance' deal makes Samsung's rugged Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) cheaper than ever
Official Samsung Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra renders leak in all colors
Samsung's focus on the wrong thing is why the Galaxy S26 is likely going to flop hard
One year later, I thought the Galaxy S25 Ultra would feel dated — It doesn't
Galaxy S26 Plus leaks with Exynos 2600, Snapdragon split looks confirmed
Official Samsung Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra renders leak in all colors
My top 3 Samsung steals this week: Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra at $200 off and more
The Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE has just become cheaper than ever
You can still save big on the Lenovo Tab Plus with this exclusive offer
Samsung has reportedly sent LPDDR6X samples even before the LPDD6 release
