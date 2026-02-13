Leaked Pixel 10a spec sheet reveals several subtle changes and one surprisingly big upgrade

The Pixel 10a looks decidedly familiar but also undeniably eye-catching in a Berry color. | Image by Evan Blass









But although it remains relatively difficult to recommend Google 's "new" Android mid-ranger over last year's Pixel 9a given the many similarities between the two budget-friendly handsets, a few previously unknown revisions and improvements are included in the following datasheet.

Most of this stuff is familiar, but not quite everything





6.3-inch OLED screen with 2424 x 1080 pixel resolution, 120Hz refresh rate technology, and Gorilla Glass 7i;

Google Tensor G4 processor;

Titan M2 security chip;

Android 16 with seven years of guaranteed OS updates and security patches;

with seven years of guaranteed OS updates and security patches; 8GB RAM;

128 and 256GB storage variants;

48MP primary rear-facing camera with f/1.7 aperture and OIS;

13MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture;

13MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture;

5,100mAh battery;

45W charging support;

IP68 water and dust resistance;

Wi-Fi 6e, Bluetooth 6, NFC, USB Type-C;

153.9 x 73 x 9mm dimensions;

183 grams weight;

Obsidian, Fog, Lavender, and Berry color options.



Pixel 10a Pixel 9a While calling therepetitive and boring (at least on paper) continues to feel like valid criticism (especially with no upgrade expected in the processing power department), it's certainly exciting to see Google gear up for a jump from the's 23W charging capabilities to no less than 45-watt speeds here.



Pixel 10a also surpassed the "vanilla" Pixel 10 Pixel 10 Pro Still, it'd be kind of awkward if thealso surpassed the "vanilla"(even in just this one way), not to mention the considerably costlier, and yes, even Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S26





On a similarly odd note, there's no mention of wireless charging support in Roland Quandt's latest WinFuture report, which would be a major downgrade from the Pixel 9a that could cancel out the wired charging upgrade for some prospective buyers. Other (more subtle) changes seem to include a slightly thicker profile (for some reason), minor reductions in overall height, width, and weight, a jump from Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity to the newer 6.0 standard, and Gorilla Glass 7i screen protection (in lieu of Corning's aging Gorilla Glass 3 material).

No price hike on the horizon





Pixel 10a in Europe. That's technically around $592 at today's conversion rate, but because it's also exactly how much Google originally charged for the cheapest Pixel 9a variant on the old continent, you should probably expect the $499 US launch price of an entry-level 128GB storage configuration to go unchanged as well. In line with most previous rumors on the matter , today's report tips a €499 starting price for thein Europe. That's technically around $592 at today's conversion rate, but because it's also exactly how much Google originally charged for the cheapestvariant on the old continent, you should probably expect the $499 US launch price of an entry-level 128GB storage configuration to go unchanged as well.









