Leaked Pixel 10a spec sheet reveals several subtle changes and one surprisingly big upgrade
Google's next mid-ranger is all of a sudden expected to eclipse even the Pixel 10 Pro in one key area.
The Pixel 10a looks decidedly familiar but also undeniably eye-catching in a Berry color. | Image by Evan Blass
Rumored for the longest time to keep both the design and main specifications of its predecessor unchanged, the fast-approaching Pixel 10a is today the protagonist of yet another comprehensive and highly trustworthy leak (translated here) that leaves essentially no question unanswered ahead of its official announcement next week (especially when added to yesterday's high-quality images).
But although it remains relatively difficult to recommend Google's "new" Android mid-ranger over last year's Pixel 9a given the many similarities between the two budget-friendly handsets, a few previously unknown revisions and improvements are included in the following datasheet.
Most of this stuff is familiar, but not quite everything
- 6.3-inch OLED screen with 2424 x 1080 pixel resolution, 120Hz refresh rate technology, and Gorilla Glass 7i;
- Google Tensor G4 processor;
- Titan M2 security chip;
- Android 16 with seven years of guaranteed OS updates and security patches;
- 8GB RAM;
- 128 and 256GB storage variants;
- 48MP primary rear-facing camera with f/1.7 aperture and OIS;
- 13MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture;
- 13MP front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture;
- 5,100mAh battery;
- 45W charging support;
- IP68 water and dust resistance;
- Wi-Fi 6e, Bluetooth 6, NFC, USB Type-C;
- 153.9 x 73 x 9mm dimensions;
- 183 grams weight;
- Obsidian, Fog, Lavender, and Berry color options.
While calling the Pixel 10a repetitive and boring (at least on paper) continues to feel like valid criticism (especially with no upgrade expected in the processing power department), it's certainly exciting to see Google gear up for a jump from the Pixel 9a's 23W charging capabilities to no less than 45-watt speeds here.
This Lavender colorway is also pretty attractive. | Image by Evan Blass
That wouldn't just be a completely unexpected change that no one saw coming these last few months, but also a rather... strange upgrade that would put the Pixel 10a above the Pixel 10, 10 Pro, and 10 Pro Fold in this particular field. Of course, we know that Big G can pull off a 45W-equipped phone, and not just because it's 2026, but because the Pixel 10 Pro XL has managed to go up to that mark already last fall, leaving its little brothers in the dust.
Still, it'd be kind of awkward if the Pixel 10a also surpassed the "vanilla" Pixel 10 (even in just this one way), not to mention the considerably costlier Pixel 10 Pro, and yes, even Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S26.
What do you think about the Pixel 10a's specs?
On a similarly odd note, there's no mention of wireless charging support in Roland Quandt's latest WinFuture report, which would be a major downgrade from the Pixel 9a that could cancel out the wired charging upgrade for some prospective buyers. Other (more subtle) changes seem to include a slightly thicker profile (for some reason), minor reductions in overall height, width, and weight, a jump from Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity to the newer 6.0 standard, and Gorilla Glass 7i screen protection (in lieu of Corning's aging Gorilla Glass 3 material).
No price hike on the horizon
In line with most previous rumors on the matter, today's report tips a €499 starting price for the Pixel 10a in Europe. That's technically around $592 at today's conversion rate, but because it's also exactly how much Google originally charged for the cheapest Pixel 9a variant on the old continent, you should probably expect the $499 US launch price of an entry-level 128GB storage configuration to go unchanged as well.
And the Obsidian hue will certainly have its share of fans too. | Image by Evan Blass
With Samsung's entire Galaxy S26 family widely predicted to cost more than last year's Galaxy S25 series, that may sound like good news for hardcore Google fans and so-called Android purists on tight budgets. But as the Pixel 9a becomes easier and easier to buy at $399 and even $349 (with the same Tensor G4 SoC, same screen, cameras, battery size, and design as its successor), you really have to wonder why anyone should bother opting for the "upgraded" model... at least until its price inevitably drops to $399 or $349 too.
