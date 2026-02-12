Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Leaked Pixel 10a photos show it might have an iPhone 17 Pro moment

Leaked Pixel 10a pictures reveal its redeeming quality

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Android Google Google Pixel
pixel 10a new images
Pixel 10a | Image by Evan Blass

Until today, there were few reasons to get excited about the Pixel 10a. Google's next mid-tier phone is launching on February 18 and is rumored to look and feel identical to the Pixel 9a. That's no reason to write it off just yet if images published by ace leaker Evan Blass are any indication.

Similar, but not the same



Today's leak shows the Pixel 10a in its four rumored shades: Berry (bright red), Fog (greenish gray), Lavender (bluish purple), and Obsidian (black).

The only differentiating element between the new phone and the outgoing model is that the camera cutout doesn't have a raised lip, and the cameras now sit completely flush with the rear panel. This will better protect the lenses, though that may not necessarily be a reason for most people to buy the phone.

The real draw is the striking Berry color. It's bold, vibrant, and chic. And if the success of the Apple iPhone 17 Pro has taught us anything, it's that the right paint job can do wonders for sales.

According to the leaked images, the phone will come with a USB-C to USB-C cable and a SIM ejector tool, meaning it likely won't be ditching the SIM card slot like the Pixel 10.

A low-key affair



While the Berry hue might be enticing enough for some customers to pull the trigger on the device, others will likely exercise restraint. After all, the phone's thick bezels are an eyesore, and there will likely be hardly anything new under the surface to justify choosing it over the often-discounted Pixel 9a or the myriad of top midrange devices available on the market.

Recommended For You

The specs will be lifted from the Pixel 9a, meaning we are again looking at a 6.3-inch screen, 48MP and 13MP rear cameras, at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and a 5,100mAh battery.

In a break from tradition, Google reportedly won't equip the device with the same chip as the Pixel 10 phones. This means that instead of the TSMC-made Tensor G5 chip of the Pixel 10, the device will make do with the same Tensor G4 found in the Pixel 9a, though this time it might be clocked higher for a little speed boost.

The phone is also rumored to be slightly shorter, thicker, and narrower than the Pixel 9a. The screen could be brighter, at 2,000 nits.

The price could swing either way, with some leaks saying it will still start at $499 and others claiming it will be a little more affordable. With the memory crunch affecting everyone, a price hike shouldn't be ruled out either.

Is the Berry Pixel 10a enough to win you over?

Is Google giving up on the a-series?


The Pixel 9a was already something of a downgrade in that it had inferior camera specs to the Pixel 8a. And this year, the mid-tier option will stop being as powerful as its pricier siblings.

These compromises will only dilute the value of the budget flagship, which was long known for offering a lot for the price. Considering Google has started selling the Pro model in two flavors, it looks like the Pixel 10a is just an afterthought for the company.

The phone is expected to go on sale in the first week of March.

Try Noble Mobile for only $10

Get unlimited talk, text, & data on the T-Mobile 5G Network plus earn cash back for data you don’t use.
Buy at Noble Moblie
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.webp
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
Read the latest from Anam Hamid

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

Disassociated Phone - Unable to Login to T-Life

by glamothe • 3

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 6

What's on everyone's iOS 27 wishlist?

by DomtheCuber • 4
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Popular stories

YouTube Music users now have to pay for a premium subscription to use a feature that was once free (UPDATE)
YouTube Music users now have to pay for a premium subscription to use a feature that was once free (UPDATE)
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra might be ahead of its time, just like the Galaxy S9 was in 2018
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra might be ahead of its time, just like the Galaxy S9 was in 2018
One year later, I thought the Galaxy S25 Ultra would feel dated — It doesn't
One year later, I thought the Galaxy S25 Ultra would feel dated — It doesn't
Smartphone display sizes are about to smash through another barrier
Smartphone display sizes are about to smash through another barrier
Bonkers new 'clearance' deal makes Samsung's rugged Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) cheaper than ever
Bonkers new 'clearance' deal makes Samsung's rugged Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) cheaper than ever
Verizon scores a touchdown against AT&T and T-Mobile
Verizon scores a touchdown against AT&T and T-Mobile

Latest News

Galaxy S26 Plus leaks with Exynos 2600, Snapdragon split looks confirmed
Galaxy S26 Plus leaks with Exynos 2600, Snapdragon split looks confirmed
Official Samsung Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra renders leak in all colors
Official Samsung Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, and S26 Ultra renders leak in all colors
My top 3 Samsung steals this week: Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra at $200 off and more
My top 3 Samsung steals this week: Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra at $200 off and more
The Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE has just become cheaper than ever
The Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE has just become cheaper than ever
You can still save big on the Lenovo Tab Plus with this exclusive offer
You can still save big on the Lenovo Tab Plus with this exclusive offer
Samsung has reportedly sent LPDDR6X samples even before the LPDD6 release
Samsung has reportedly sent LPDDR6X samples even before the LPDD6 release
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless