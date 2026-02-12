Leaked Pixel 10a photos show it might have an iPhone 17 Pro moment
Leaked Pixel 10a pictures reveal its redeeming quality
Pixel 10a | Image by Evan Blass
Until today, there were few reasons to get excited about the Pixel 10a. Google's next mid-tier phone is launching on February 18 and is rumored to look and feel identical to the Pixel 9a. That's no reason to write it off just yet if images published by ace leaker Evan Blass are any indication.
Similar, but not the same
Leaked Pixel 10a pictures. | Image by Evan Blass
Today's leak shows the Pixel 10a in its four rumored shades: Berry (bright red), Fog (greenish gray), Lavender (bluish purple), and Obsidian (black).
The only differentiating element between the new phone and the outgoing model is that the camera cutout doesn't have a raised lip, and the cameras now sit completely flush with the rear panel. This will better protect the lenses, though that may not necessarily be a reason for most people to buy the phone.
The real draw is the striking Berry color. It's bold, vibrant, and chic. And if the success of the Apple iPhone 17 Pro has taught us anything, it's that the right paint job can do wonders for sales.
According to the leaked images, the phone will come with a USB-C to USB-C cable and a SIM ejector tool, meaning it likely won't be ditching the SIM card slot like the Pixel 10.
A low-key affair
The Pixel 9a in Peony. | Image by Google.
While the Berry hue might be enticing enough for some customers to pull the trigger on the device, others will likely exercise restraint. After all, the phone's thick bezels are an eyesore, and there will likely be hardly anything new under the surface to justify choosing it over the often-discounted Pixel 9a or the myriad of top midrange devices available on the market.
The specs will be lifted from the Pixel 9a, meaning we are again looking at a 6.3-inch screen, 48MP and 13MP rear cameras, at least 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and a 5,100mAh battery.
In a break from tradition, Google reportedly won't equip the device with the same chip as the Pixel 10 phones. This means that instead of the TSMC-made Tensor G5 chip of the Pixel 10, the device will make do with the same Tensor G4 found in the Pixel 9a, though this time it might be clocked higher for a little speed boost.
The phone is also rumored to be slightly shorter, thicker, and narrower than the Pixel 9a. The screen could be brighter, at 2,000 nits.
The price could swing either way, with some leaks saying it will still start at $499 and others claiming it will be a little more affordable. With the memory crunch affecting everyone, a price hike shouldn't be ruled out either.
Is the Berry Pixel 10a enough to win you over?
Is Google giving up on the a-series?
The Pixel 9a was already something of a downgrade in that it had inferior camera specs to the Pixel 8a. And this year, the mid-tier option will stop being as powerful as its pricier siblings.
These compromises will only dilute the value of the budget flagship, which was long known for offering a lot for the price. Considering Google has started selling the Pro model in two flavors, it looks like the Pixel 10a is just an afterthought for the company.
The phone is expected to go on sale in the first week of March.
