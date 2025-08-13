$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

It took just 12.3 mm x 8.8 mm for the Pixel 10 Pro Fold to win my heart

Google's next foldable will be unveiled in exactly a week from now.

This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
Pixel phone.
As time passes, more and more excellent foldables pop up – and the Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold (coming on August 20, Wednesday) will be right up there with the very best, regardless of its potential shortcomings.

What kind of drawbacks could a $1,800 device could potentially have, if it keeps its predecessor's price in the first place? If I wasn't paying extra attention to foldables – let's be frank about it, the public's interest hasn't taken off yet – I too would be asking the same question.

Given that there are incredible $900–$1,300 flagships, the idea of a flawed $1,800 handset seems insulting, even heretic. But, we're talking about foldables here – a form factor that is both exotic (as in: expensive) and pretty novel.

So, what are these supposed "potential shortcomings" that I'm talking about? Well, for starters, the phone is expected to pack the Tensor G5 chipset, which could be nothing to write home about in terms of raw power. There's also a strong possibility that the Pixel 10 Pro Fold might recycle the cameras from its predecessor.

While the Pixel 9 Pro cameras are not bad, in terms of zoom, the Google phones are set to lose to the Oppo Find N5, for example:


There is, however, something really cool about the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. The US models of the phone will have a physical SIM tray, while the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL are said to support only eSIM.

Why should that matter?!



A physical SIM tray in a smartphone may seem like an old-school feature to you, now that we're well in the age of eSIMs. But a physical slot still offers plenty of real-world advantages that shouldn't be underestimated.

For starters, it gives you instant flexibility: you can remove your SIM card from one device and slot it into another within seconds, without relying on an internet connection, carrier permissions, or complicated activation steps. This can be a lifesaver if your phone is damaged or runs out of battery – simply pop the SIM into a backup handset, and you're connected again.

For travelers, this flexibility becomes even more valuable, as a physical SIM tray allows you to slap a local SIM card in the tray the moment you land in a new country. Often, eSIM plan providers brag about low prices, but local carriers often offer data, calls, and texts cheaper than the well-known eSIM services.

I have a pretty good roaming service on my personal plan, but having traveled here and there, I can tell you that it's amazing how much data and calls one might get by getting a simple for-tourists SIM card.

In many parts of the world, picking up a physical SIM at the airport or a convenience store is the simplest, cheapest, and fastest way to get online. With a physical tray, you have the freedom to take advantage of these offers without needing to worry about whether an eSIM option is available. Just be sure to bring your passport or ID to the carrier store with you.

When is SIM better than eSIM?



eSIM technology, while convenient in theory, still has limitations in practice. It eliminates the need for a physical card by letting you digitally download and store multiple carrier profiles, switching between them from your phone's settings.

This is great for those who want to avoid carrying or swapping physical cards, and it's often marketed as the future of mobile connectivity. However, eSIM support is not universal. Many smaller regional carriers and niche providers don't offer eSIM at all, meaning that if your phone lacks a SIM tray, you may be locked out of using their plans entirely. This becomes a problem if you're trying to use a budget carrier that simply hasn't implemented the technology yet.

Some phones without eSIM support go in the opposite direction, offering dual physical SIM slots. This is especially common in certain Asian and African markets, where carrying two numbers is standard practice. A dual-SIM phone allows you to keep both numbers active simultaneously, making it easy to juggle different plans, carriers, or even countries.

And then there's the whole reliability thing. Sure, eSIMs can be set up remotely, but they still require Internet to get going. This kind of problem if you have forgotten to set things in advance and have just landed in a new country and don't have Wi-Fi yet.

With a physical SIM, you skip the drama: pop it in, restart, and you're back online.

So when the Pixel 10 Pro Fold arrives in the US with a physical SIM tray, it's not just a nostalgic nod to the past – to me, that's a meaningful, practical advantage in a market where eSIM-only phones are becoming the norm. That tiny 12.3 mm x 8.8 mm slot could make all the difference when it comes to staying connected on your terms.

Sebastian Pier Senior News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices.
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless