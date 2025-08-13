It took just 12.3 mm x 8.8 mm for the Pixel 10 Pro Fold to win my heart

Pixel 10 Pro Fold

10.8 MP telephoto (Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold)

50 MP telephoto (Oppo Find N5)

Pixel 10 Pro Fold

Pixel 10 Pro

Why should that matter?!





When is SIM better than eSIM?





So when the Pixel 10 Pro Fold arrives in the US with a physical SIM tray, it's not just a nostalgic nod to the past – to me, that's a meaningful, practical advantage in a market where eSIM-only phones are becoming the norm. That tiny 12.3 mm x 8.8 mm slot could make all the difference when it comes to staying connected on your terms.

