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Google Photos backups may soon stop being a battery hog

A new way to save your phone battery.

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An Android smartphone displaying a fullscreen logo of the Google Photos app.
Google is reportedly working on a new battery-conserving feature for its Photos app.

It's still under development


Google Photos is probably one of the best apps for backing up your media files. The best part is that it starts the backup process for an image or video immediately after you capture it on your smartphone. However, the backup process consumes a good amount of battery. This consumption could be even higher if you capture a lot of media, as the app will run constantly in the background to back them up.

To address this, Google is reportedly preparing a new option called "Optimize backup for battery life." This new option has been spotted in Google Photos version 7.59, and according to its description, it will configure the app to back up data less often to conserve the device's battery life.

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There isn't much detail on exactly how this new feature would work, but I believe turning it on should limit the app's background activity. The syncing process will most likely occur only when you launch the app, which will ultimately help save a significant amount of your phone's battery.

The addition of this feature will bring one more advantage. Currently, if you do not want Google Photos to run in the background and back up data, you must enable your device's low power mode, even when it still has plenty of charge left. However, the downside of this approach is that it limits your device's overall performance by doing things like lowering the screen brightness and pausing other background activities.

But after turning on the upcoming battery preservation feature, you will not have to rely on your device's low power mode if you want to limit battery consumption by Google Photos. Furthermore, the option will limit backups instead of completely disabling them, which is an ideal approach in my opinion.

Which photos and video backup app do you use on your smartphone?
Google Photos.
73.08%
Dropbox.
0%
iCloud.
15.38%
Proton Drive.
11.54%
26 Votes

A welcome change


Optimize backup for battery life option in Google Photos.
Optimize backup for battery life option in Google Photos. | Image Credit - Android Authority

Apps like Google Photos can affect your smartphone's battery backup by slowly draining power in the background. A battery-conservation option would definitely be a welcome addition, especially for users who can tolerate a slight delay in backing up their media but do not want their device's battery life to suffer because of the constant background backup process.

Interestingly, this isn't the first time Google Photos has gotten an option that could help save mobile battery. There used to be a "While charging only" option, which configured the app to back up data only when your device was plugged in to charge. However, it was removed in 2017.

That said, v7.58 is the latest Google Photos version available on the Play Store at the time of writing. So, I believe the next version will most likely introduce the feature, since it has been spotted in version 7.59. The Photos app isn't the only Google suite of apps said to receive a battery-saving feature. The tech company recently announced a similar feature for its Maps app as well.

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Aman Kumar Contributing Author
Aman Kumar is a tech news writer with a long-standing passion for smartphones. Aman specializes in everything smartphones, from AI features like Pixel’s Camera Coach to understanding ideal hardware combinations. He loves breaking down complex features in a simple, clear way and hopes manufacturers bring back bold designs like the Nokia N-Gage. When he’s not writing, he’s either gaming on PUBG or talking fitness as a dedicated gym enthusiast.
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