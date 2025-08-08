Google Messages gains two new features and one new problem

—Google, July 2025

Previously, in the full-screen view, text or suggestions on a rich card carousel were sometimes cut off. To indicate that more content is available, a More button is now displayed on truncated carousel cards. It isn't necessary to click on the button to view the message, as tapping anywhere in the text will expand it into a swipeable, full-screen view. This will ensure that users don't miss out on crucial details.