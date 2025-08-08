$50 off refurb iPad Pro 11" – use SCHOOL50

Google Messages gains two new features and one new problem

Google Messages users will no longer have to use another app or email to receive PDF files or worry about overlooking essential details in a message.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Google Google Pixel
Google Messages PDF truncate crash
Two new features are now rolling out to Google Messages users, but that doesn't mean everything is rosy.

First, as spotted by Android Authority, RCS Business Messaging (RBM), or the business-to-consumer version of the Rich Communication Services messaging protocol, now supports PDF files.

While RCS largely solved the issues that plagued the traditional SMS protocol by making the messaging experience richer and more interactive, it didn't let users send PDF files. This necessitated the use of email or other messaging apps to send PDF files, and added an extra step.

This hindered communication involving flight tickets, passes, and documents in the PDF format.

That has changed now, with Google enabling support for sending PDF files for RBM users. For now, the feature is only available in India, and the file size cannot exceed 100MiB.



A preview image based on the first page of the file is shown when a PDF file is sent. Clicking on it opens the file in a PDF viewer. For password-protected files or other instances when previews aren't available, a default icon or thumbnail image is displayed instead. 

...a 100 MiB size limit has been implemented for the total combined size of all media and PDF attachments within a single RBM message.
—Google, July 2025

Google is also fixing the truncation issue that plagues rich card carousels. This RBM feature allows businesses to combine media, text, and buttons in one message.

Was not having PDF support a deal breaker?

Vote View Result


Previously, in the full-screen view, text or suggestions on a rich card carousel were sometimes cut off. To indicate that more content is available, a More button is now displayed on truncated carousel cards. It isn't necessary to click on the button to view the message, as tapping anywhere in the text will expand it into a swipeable, full-screen view. This will ensure that users don't miss out on crucial details.



This feature is in beta right now, and a public rollout is expected by the end of the third quarter.

These two features will result in a better experience for users as they will neither have to go through the hassle of using another app to receive PDFs from a business nor have to worry about skipping over important parts of a message.

Google Messages is crashing


As Google works to improve the messaging experience, a bug has made it into the app. The latest beta version, which was released yesterday, appears to be glitching, with Pixel and Samsung users complaining that it crashes within a few seconds of launch.

Recommended Stories
This only happens when the homepage or messages list is launched, leaving notifications and chat bubbles as the only way to carry on conversations.

While some users were able to fix the problem by navigating to App info and uninstalling updates from the three-dot menu, the only reliable recourse is reinstalling the update. Rest assured that this will not delete your message history.

Unlimited by Mint Mobile at $15/mo

Get 50% off – try it for 3 months today!


We may earn a commission if you make a purchase

Check Out The Offer
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/270-200/Anam.webp
Anam Hamid Senior News and Deals Writer
Anam Hamid is a computer scientist turned tech journalist who has a keen interest in the tech world, with a particular focus on smartphones and tablets. She has previously written for Android Headlines and has also been a ghostwriter for several tech and car publications. Anam is not a tech hoarder and believes in using her gadgets for as long as possible. She is concerned about smartphone addiction and its impact on future generations, but she also appreciates the convenience that phones have brought into our lives. Anam is excited about technological advancements like folding screens and under-display sensors, and she often wonders about the future of technology. She values the overall experience of a device more than its individual specs and admires companies that deliver durable, high-quality products. In her free time, Anam enjoys reading, scrolling through Reddit and Instagram, and occasionally refreshing her programming skills through tutorials.
Read the latest from Anam Hamid
Loading Comments...

Latest Discussions

You Tube Video speed control suddenly inoperable-New Android Phone

by Aquarian4u • 2

Do you use a screen protector? Make your case!

by Abdullah Asim • 8

Military verification

by mjyoung • 3
Start Discussion View All

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

Verizon is sending an email that no customer wants to receive
Verizon is sending an email that no customer wants to receive
Three T-Mobile plans now offer more value than before
Three T-Mobile plans now offer more value than before
It’s no joke, Verizon customers are really leaving after losing their discounts
It’s no joke, Verizon customers are really leaving after losing their discounts
I was charging my OnePlus 13 all wrong, and it was degrading my battery — here’s what you need to know [UPDATED]
I was charging my OnePlus 13 all wrong, and it was degrading my battery — here’s what you need to know [UPDATED]
Android Auto’s new look is here, but not everyone’s on board
Android Auto’s new look is here, but not everyone’s on board
T-Mobile has silently enabled a new feature for Samsung and Motorola users
T-Mobile has silently enabled a new feature for Samsung and Motorola users

Latest News

Pixel Tablet owners can finally get Google's unreleased stylus
Pixel Tablet owners can finally get Google's unreleased stylus
T-Mobile 5G internet now suffers from the same curse as voice and tablet lines
T-Mobile 5G internet now suffers from the same curse as voice and tablet lines
The budget Galaxy Tab A11 shows up in first real-life photo ahead of launch
The budget Galaxy Tab A11 shows up in first real-life photo ahead of launch
This is what Apple’s ecosystem gets wrong — and what Google gets right
This is what Apple’s ecosystem gets wrong — and what Google gets right
Apple’s browser wall is crumbling, and Japan might be the first to break it
Apple’s browser wall is crumbling, and Japan might be the first to break it
OnePlus might have an iPad Mini killer on the way
OnePlus might have an iPad Mini killer on the way
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless