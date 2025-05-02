Multiple new Google Messages features are on the horizon but we hope one gets axed
It's a good time to be a Google Messages user. Reports say that one new feature is rolling out now while more are in the pipeline.
Google's messaging app has received a new "Unsubscribe" feature, which, as the name implies, lets you unsubscribe from unwanted content and remove your name from your chosen entity's texting list.
Unsolicited messages typically come from businesses and with this feature, you will be able to put a stop to non-essential content such as promotions.
To unsubscribe from a sender, launch the Google Messages app, tap on the conversation with the business you no longer want to receive messages from, then go to the conversation menu and select Unsubscribe. Alternatively, you may also find the Unsubscribe option at the bottom of the conversation.
Google will let you choose from a list of potential reasons for unsubscribing. If you select spam, you will also be able to report the sender and block them.
Google Messages Unsubscribe feature. | Image Credit - 9to5Google
When you Unsubscribe from a sender, Google sends them a "STOP" message to make them back off. You may still get essential, requested texts from them after unsubscribing, such as one-time passwords or confirmation of the unsubscribe request.
If a business is unable to honor the request for some reason, it might ask you to change your notification settings.
This feature is available for RCS for Business messages in the US, Brazil, France, Germany, India, Mexico, Spain, and the UK, and SMS or MMS messages in the US.
Should you decide to subscribe again to the business in the future, just go to your conversation with it and tap Subscribe.
The landscape mode update will make the width of the chat screen and chat list equal. | Image Credit - Android Authority
Android Authority has dug up three work-in-progress features. Right now, the chat screen takes up more space than the chat list. A future update may make the two widths even.
While this will look aesthetically pleasing, not everyone will appreciate the change, as the compose box might feel a little cramped after the update.
Google Messages may show you a preview for PDF files, just like it does for videos and links. | Image Credit - Android Authority
Google Messages may also show previews of PDF files, which isn't the case right now. In the future, when someone sends you a PDF file that's not password-protected, you will be able to see a preview of the first page.
Google Messages beta now has button descriptors. | Image Credit - Android Authority
Lastly, Google is almost guaranteed to add text next to call, video, contact info, and search buttons. That's because this feature is already available for beta users, so it's safe to assume that it will make it to everyone eventually.
Google is always trying to spruce up Google Messages and it doesn't shy away from rolling back changes that it feels unsure about. While that may annoy you temporarily, that's a good approach for testing out changes that you may not like, such as the aforementioned Landscape mode update.
