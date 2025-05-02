Multiple new Google Messages features are on the horizon but we hope one gets axed









When you Unsubscribe from a sender, Google sends them a "STOP" message to make them back off. You may still get essential, requested texts from them after unsubscribing, such as one-time passwords or confirmation of the unsubscribe request.



This feature is available for RCS for Business messages in the US, Brazil, France, Germany, India, Mexico, Spain, and the UK, and SMS or MMS messages in the US.



Should you decide to subscribe again to the business in the future, just go to your conversation with it and tap Subscribe. If a business is unable to honor the request for some reason, it might ask you to change your notification settings. This feature is available for RCS for Business messages in the US, Brazil, France, Germany, India, Mexico, Spain, and the UK, and SMS or MMS messages in the US.









Android Authority has dug up three work-in-progress features. Right now, the chat screen takes up more space than the chat list. A future update may make the two widths even. While this will look aesthetically pleasing, not everyone will appreciate the change, as the compose box might feel a little cramped after the update.









Google Messages may also show previews of PDF files, which isn't the case right now. In the future, when someone sends you a PDF file that's not password-protected, you will be able to see a preview of the first page.









Lastly, Google is almost guaranteed to add text next to call, video, contact info, and search buttons. That's because this feature is already available for beta users, so it's safe to assume that it will make it to everyone eventually.



Google is always trying to spruce up Google Messages and it doesn't shy away from rolling back changes that it feels unsure about. While that may annoy you temporarily, that's a good approach for testing out changes that you may not like, such as the aforementioned Landscape mode update.