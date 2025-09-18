Google confirms a brief, but major outage affecting Gmail and Workspace is now resolved

he company's status page confirmed login issues were the culprit behind the morning's service interruptions.

By
1comment
Google Workspace apps
Google services, including Gmail and Drive, experienced a brief but widespread outage today. The problem stemmed from login issues, preventing many users from accessing their accounts for about an hour before being resolved.

Google took an unexpected coffee break


If you had trouble logging into your Gmail or Google Drive this morning, you weren't alone. A partial but significant outage hit a whole slate of Google's services, essentially locking users out of their digital lives for a bit.

Starting around 10:22 AM ET, user reports on sites like DownDetector spiked dramatically. The services feeling the heat included heavy hitters like Gmail, Google Drive, and the entire Workspace suite of apps, which also means Google Classroom and Meet were on the fritz.

According to the official Workspace status dashboard, Google acknowledged the problem pretty quickly. They confirmed the root cause was login-related and, by 11:30 AM ET, had the issue stamped out. Google's statement noted, "We have mitigated an issue where some customers experienced login issues to Google services."

A reminder of our digital dependency


Let's be clear: this is more than just a minor inconvenience. For the millions of businesses, schools, and individuals who live and breathe inside the Google ecosystem, an hour of downtime can bring productivity to a screeching halt. It's a stark reminder of just how reliant we've become on these massive cloud platforms.

This is also a moment where the competition, namely Microsoft, gets to sit back and smile. While Google users were scrambling, folks using the Microsoft 365 ecosystem were humming along just fine. Outages like this, even brief ones, can cause IT departments to second-guess their reliance on a single provider.

Were you affected by this brief Google outage?

Vote View Result

A hiccup, not a catastrophe


All that said, although it was a bit of a mess for about an hour, it's important to keep things in perspective. Outages happen to every single major tech company; it's the nature of running services at such an immense scale. The real test is how quickly a company can jump on the problem and get things running again.

Personally, I was affected while trying to access files on Google Drive, and that brief moment of "uh oh" is never fun. However, the fact that Google identified, addressed, and resolved a login issue across its global infrastructure in roughly an hour is actually pretty impressive. I need to make sure I have an offline copy of my Drive files for the next time this happens.

Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and former member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.
Google confirms a brief, but major outage affecting Gmail and Workspace is now resolved

by Johanna Romero

T-Mobile subscribers don't really care what free lines might cost them

by Anam Hamid • 2

Did Garmin just kill the Apple Watch Series 11 with the Venu 4? Not at THAT price!

by Adrian Diaconescu • 2
