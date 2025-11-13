New tab coming to the Google app for iOS and Android delivers visual content to inspire you
Google is creating a visual hub where users can save, share, and hide certain images.
Let's say you are thinking about changing your look and you need some inspiration, As Google points out in a blog it published on Wednesday, tapping on the new dedicated "Images" icon at the bottom of the Google app for iOS and Android, alongside tabs like Home, Search, and Notifications, will help you discover visual content in the Google app every day. These images that pop up in the app will be, as Google puts it, "Tailored to your interests, allowing you to browse through more images."
Browse, share, and save images using the new Images tab on the iOS, Android Google app
You can browse through these images, add them to your Google collections, or search for more. Google says, "It’s a seamless way to organize your creative ideas, from your first spark to your next project, all in one place." The "Images" icon will be rolling out over the next few weeks in the U.S. version of the Google app for iOS and Android. When you browse through the images, you will see which apps or websites they came from.
A new dedicated Images tab is coming to the iOS and Android Google app. | Image credit-Android Authority
This will turn the Google app into a place where iOS and Android users can find visual inspiration. You can compare this to the Pinterest app that is used by iOS and Android users to find ideas and inspiration using images and videos called "Pins." A "Search for images" bar at the top of the tab will be like a dedicated shortcut that will search for images only.
The new dedicated Images tab will be found in the Google app in weeks
In addition, long-pressing on an image could allow you to use Google Lens to help you conduct a visual search for similar images. Besides opening Google Lens, long-pressing on an image will also allow you to share it or save it to your collection. You can even hide certain images from your feed that you don't want to see.
The images tab was first pushed out to Beta users in June and is just weeks away from the start of a rollout in the U.S. only. When you open the Images tab for the first time, you'll be able to select your topics of interest. With that information, Google will be able to create your personalized image feed consisting of publicly available images from Google Search. What you do with these images is up to you.
