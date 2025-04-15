Going on a cruise? Verizon just made it way easier to stay connected at sea
Verizon has partnered with WMS, the leading global provider of cruise wireless connectivity. This collaboration is aimed at enhancing Verizon's Cruise Daily pass. The pass is now available to more than 200 cruise ships and more than 25 cruise lines.
Basically, Cruise Daily Pass lets you use unlimited data (0.5GB of high-speed data then unlimited at 3G speeds), unlimited calls to the U.S., and unlimited texts, for $20 a line per day when you use the carrier's mobile service at sea. The Cruise Daily Pass joins a suite of international travel plans to more than 210 countries and destinations.
The cruise industry continues to grow and is expected to reach nearly 40 million passengers by 2027, or at least that's what the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA) says. And now, Verizon's partnership with WMS will ensure Verizon's customers can enjoy connectivity at sea.
Meanwhile, WMS suggests planning for a successful cruise vacation by ensuring your connectivity two weeks before the trip, keeping Airplane Mode off so cellular connectivity can be enabled, and turning on International Roaming before starts to sail. Also, to keep from using too much data, you can close apps, turn off app auto-updates, turn off location services, and the automated fetching of emails.
For anyone who's ever worried about losing connection while on a cruise, this is a welcome change. It's nice to see more options that make it easier to stay in touch, share moments, or check in with family - without stressing out where exactly you are in the ocean. Just one less thing to think about before setting sail!
WMS President and CEO, Pramod Arora, says that the Cruise Daily Pass is the first product of its kind in the cruise industry. The pass also ensures a predictable connectivity experience for users on cruises.
If you're a Verizon customer, you can add Cruise Daily Pass to your line by either texting "CRUISE" to 4004 or by using the Verizon Trip Planner. More information about it can be found on Verizon's official website, in the cruise section.
