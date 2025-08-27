Galaxy S25 from Mint Mobile - $30/month

Get the Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered OnePlus 13 for up to $250 off

The OnePlus Store is offering big discounts on one of 2025’s most powerful phones.

A person shows a close-up of the OnePlus 13, showing its bright and large display.
It’s back-to-school season, and the OnePlus Store has an excellent offer for students. We’re talking about a massive $150 discount on the superior OnePlus 13. On top of that, the phone comes with a stylish wood grain magnetic half-pack case ($39.99 value) free of charge.

OnePlus 13: $150 off + extra 10% off for students

$674 99
$899 99
$225 off (25%)
Right now, you can buy the incredibly powerful OnePlus 13 for $150 off its original price. That makes the high-end flagship way more affordable than usual. Also, students can get an extra 10% discount upon verifying their student information. The phone sells with a wood grain magnetic case at no additional cost, saving you an additional $39.99.
Buy at OnePlus

OnePlus 13: $250 off with any trade-in

$649 99
$899 99
$250 off (28%)
If you're not a student but still want to get a bigger discount on the OnePlus 13, just trade in any device in any condition. That gives you a $100 discount, which combines with the $150 price cut for total savings of as much as $250! The device comes with a free case worth $39.99.
Buy at OnePlus

But that’s not all. If you verify your student information and set up your OnePlus account (or sign in), you’ll get an extra 10% discount on the flagship. That brings the $899.99 flagship down to just $674.99 for students. Not a student? No problem — trade in any device in any condition for an extra $100 off.

However you look at it, that’s a pretty sweet asking price for a Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered beast. But it’s not just the performance prowess that makes it a fantastic choice for Android lovers. The handset boasts an exceptional 6.8-inch OLED display with superb brightness and excellent color temperature.

The Android phone also has an impressive camera, featuring three rear cameras. With a 50MP main, a 50MP ultra-wide, and a 50MP 3x telephoto, it takes great photos with spot-on sharpness. Still, as we’ve noted in our OnePlus 13 review, colors and contrast are a bit off in some settings, sometimes making images look over-processed.

What about software? The OnePlus device runs on Android 15 out of the box and gets years of OS updates. It packs a highly customizable interface and some AI extras like Circle to Search for a more enjoyable experience. And with a hefty 6,000mAh battery and blazing 80W charging, it’s a solid contender for best Android phone of 2025.

So, what do you think? If you’re after a highly capable phone to get you through the upcoming school year, this might just be it. The OnePlus 13 offers exceptional performance, stunning visuals, and long battery life. And now that it’s on sale for $250 off with any trade-in (or $225 with student discounts), it’s all the more tempting. Get yours and save before it’s too late.

