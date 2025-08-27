Get the Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered OnePlus 13 for up to $250 off
The OnePlus Store is offering big discounts on one of 2025’s most powerful phones.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
It’s back-to-school season, and the OnePlus Store has an excellent offer for students. We’re talking about a massive $150 discount on the superior OnePlus 13. On top of that, the phone comes with a stylish wood grain magnetic half-pack case ($39.99 value) free of charge.
But that’s not all. If you verify your student information and set up your OnePlus account (or sign in), you’ll get an extra 10% discount on the flagship. That brings the $899.99 flagship down to just $674.99 for students. Not a student? No problem — trade in any device in any condition for an extra $100 off.
The Android phone also has an impressive camera, featuring three rear cameras. With a 50MP main, a 50MP ultra-wide, and a 50MP 3x telephoto, it takes great photos with spot-on sharpness. Still, as we’ve noted in our OnePlus 13 review, colors and contrast are a bit off in some settings, sometimes making images look over-processed.
So, what do you think? If you’re after a highly capable phone to get you through the upcoming school year, this might just be it. The OnePlus 13 offers exceptional performance, stunning visuals, and long battery life. And now that it’s on sale for $250 off with any trade-in (or $225 with student discounts), it’s all the more tempting. Get yours and save before it’s too late.
But that’s not all. If you verify your student information and set up your OnePlus account (or sign in), you’ll get an extra 10% discount on the flagship. That brings the $899.99 flagship down to just $674.99 for students. Not a student? No problem — trade in any device in any condition for an extra $100 off.
However you look at it, that’s a pretty sweet asking price for a Snapdragon 8 Elite-powered beast. But it’s not just the performance prowess that makes it a fantastic choice for Android lovers. The handset boasts an exceptional 6.8-inch OLED display with superb brightness and excellent color temperature.
The Android phone also has an impressive camera, featuring three rear cameras. With a 50MP main, a 50MP ultra-wide, and a 50MP 3x telephoto, it takes great photos with spot-on sharpness. Still, as we’ve noted in our OnePlus 13 review, colors and contrast are a bit off in some settings, sometimes making images look over-processed.
What about software? The OnePlus device runs on Android 15 out of the box and gets years of OS updates. It packs a highly customizable interface and some AI extras like Circle to Search for a more enjoyable experience. And with a hefty 6,000mAh battery and blazing 80W charging, it’s a solid contender for best Android phone of 2025.
So, what do you think? If you’re after a highly capable phone to get you through the upcoming school year, this might just be it. The OnePlus 13 offers exceptional performance, stunning visuals, and long battery life. And now that it’s on sale for $250 off with any trade-in (or $225 with student discounts), it’s all the more tempting. Get yours and save before it’s too late.
"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!
Good news everyone! Over the past year we've been working on an exciting passion project of ours and we're thrilled to announce it will be ready to release in just a few short months.
"Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips" is a must-have coffee table book for every tech-head that will bring you on a journey to relive the greatest technological revolution of the 21st century. For more details, simply follow the link below!
LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE
Latest Discussions
Explore Related Devices
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: