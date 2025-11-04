Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra -42% off!

Sweet $100 discount makes the Garmin Vivoactive 5 a feature-rich budget-friendly option

The watch is loaded with features and is now selling for less than $200, making it an even hotter pick for budget-conscious users.

By
0comments
Add as a preferred source on Google
Deals Wearables Garmin
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of the Garmin Vivoactive 5.
View now at Amazon
The Garmin Vivoactive 5 is an absolute bargain on Amazon right now. Selling at a sweet $100 discount, it can currently be yours for less than $200. And that’s about $10 shy of the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this bad boy. Furthermore, all color options are available at the same markdown, allowing you to pick the one that best fits your style.

Sure, you could argue that the promo has been available for a while and that’s not a brand-new deal, but you can’t neglect the fact that it brings a lot to the table at its current sub-$200 price.

Garmin Vivoactive 5: Now $100 OFF on Amazon!

$100 off (33%)
The Garmin Vivoactive 5 is selling at a lovely $100 discount on Amazon, allowing you to snag one for less than $200. All color options are available at this price, which means you can pick the one that best fits your taste. The watch boasts a plethora of features, has an OLED screen, and delivers up to 11 days of battery life. It's a great deal at its current price, so act fast and save while the offer lasts!
Buy at Amazon


Being a Garmin smartwatch through and through, it comes equipped with a lot of health-tracking features. It can measure your energy reserves, track your sleep and help you improve it, as well as provide you with training plans that adapt to you, to name a few.

On top of that, it boasts lifestyle functionalities like Garmin Pay for making contactless payments, Garmin's Connect IQ store, from where you can find various apps and watch faces to download, and smart notifications, so that you’ll always know what's going on without even getting your phone out of your pocket.

Unfortunately, it doesn't support phone calls and it's built out of plastic, so it doesn't have a premium feel to the touch. But it rocks a vibrant AMOLED touchscreen display and up to 11 days of battery life, which is something a lot of smartwatches would envy, including the Galaxy Watch 8 and the Apple Watch Series 11.

Overall, the Garmin Vivoactive 5 may be on the affordable side, but it doesn’t skim on features. Plus, it’s selling for $100 off right now, making it an even hotter pick. So, if you think it fits the bill for you, don’t miss out—save big on one today!

Iconic Phones is now up for pre-order in the US!

Our new coffee table book, Iconic Phones, is a stunning visual tribute to the legends in the world of phones, featuring exclusive high-resolution photography, stories, quotes and fun trivia. Pre-order now and save 15% with code: PARENA15
Pre-order now
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.webp
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.
Read the latest from Preslav Mladenov
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

I hate when people say Apple’s losing the “AI race”

by DomtheCuber • 12

T-Mobile: The “Un-Carrier” That Sold Out

by MagentaMarx • 4

Apple's Orange Beat Out Google's "Orange"

by TBomb • 5
Start Discussion View All
Explore Related Devices

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

The first-ever Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold deal is finally here, and it's epic
The first-ever Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold deal is finally here, and it's epic
Walmart has Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S10 Lite mid-ranger on sale at a heavy-duty discount
Walmart has Samsung's new Galaxy Tab S10 Lite mid-ranger on sale at a heavy-duty discount
Phone manufacturer slams on the brakes after iPhone Air flop
Phone manufacturer slams on the brakes after iPhone Air flop
T-Mobile ushers in comfy season with a free winter essential
T-Mobile ushers in comfy season with a free winter essential
Leak showcasing finalized Galaxy S26 series indicates base model will steal the show
Leak showcasing finalized Galaxy S26 series indicates base model will steal the show
T-Mobile closes another door, creating a hurdle for customers
T-Mobile closes another door, creating a hurdle for customers

Latest News

T-Mobile ushers in comfy season with a free winter essential
T-Mobile ushers in comfy season with a free winter essential
Warning to T-Mobile subscribers: Don't get scammed by this phone call
Warning to T-Mobile subscribers: Don't get scammed by this phone call
OnePlus 13 is still selling like hot cakes at $150 off
OnePlus 13 is still selling like hot cakes at $150 off
Phone manufacturer slams on the brakes after iPhone Air flop
Phone manufacturer slams on the brakes after iPhone Air flop
Galaxy S26 family may be announced earlier than anyone thought
Galaxy S26 family may be announced earlier than anyone thought
Apple's 50th anniversary in 2026 is shaping up to be a massive year for new products
Apple's 50th anniversary in 2026 is shaping up to be a massive year for new products
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless