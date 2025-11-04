Sweet $100 discount makes the Garmin Vivoactive 5 a feature-rich budget-friendly option
The watch is loaded with features and is now selling for less than $200, making it an even hotter pick for budget-conscious users.
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Garmin Vivoactive 5 is an absolute bargain on Amazon right now. Selling at a sweet $100 discount, it can currently be yours for less than $200. And that’s about $10 shy of the lowest price we’ve ever seen for this bad boy. Furthermore, all color options are available at the same markdown, allowing you to pick the one that best fits your style.The
Being a Garmin smartwatch through and through, it comes equipped with a lot of health-tracking features. It can measure your energy reserves, track your sleep and help you improve it, as well as provide you with training plans that adapt to you, to name a few.
Unfortunately, it doesn't support phone calls and it's built out of plastic, so it doesn't have a premium feel to the touch. But it rocks a vibrant AMOLED touchscreen display and up to 11 days of battery life, which is something a lot of smartwatches would envy, including the Galaxy Watch 8 and the Apple Watch Series 11.
Overall, the Garmin Vivoactive 5 may be on the affordable side, but it doesn’t skim on features. Plus, it’s selling for $100 off right now, making it an even hotter pick. So, if you think it fits the bill for you, don’t miss out—save big on one today!
Sure, you could argue that the promo has been available for a while and that’s not a brand-new deal, but you can’t neglect the fact that it brings a lot to the table at its current sub-$200 price.
On top of that, it boasts lifestyle functionalities like Garmin Pay for making contactless payments, Garmin's Connect IQ store, from where you can find various apps and watch faces to download, and smart notifications, so that you’ll always know what's going on without even getting your phone out of your pocket.
