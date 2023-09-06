Garmin rolls out major new update to select smartwatches
Garmin smartwatches are a great alterative to the “usual suspects,” Galaxy Watch and Apple Watch. They are both competitive price-wise and pretty decent when it comes to performance and functionality.
Today’s announcement is probably going to make Garmin’s wearable devices even more appealing though, as a major update is now rolling out to select smartwatches.
This is the second major update that Garmin smartwatches are getting in the span of just three months, so it looks like the company is determined to drop a lot of resources into supporting its wearables lineups.
According to Garmin, these are lightweight, soft and comfy to wear. Currently, three strap sizes are available for both QuickFit and quick release compatible watches: black or gray 20mm, 22mm and 26mm QuickFit straps and black 18mm, 20mm and 22mm quick release straps.
Garmin confirmed that the following smartwatches are eligible for this particular update: epix (Gen 2), Fenix 7 series, Forerunner series, Venu series, and more. On top of that, the update is also making its way to plus Edge 540, 840 and 1040 series GPS cycling computers. Here is everything that’s included in the update:
- Endurance score: Measure an athlete’s ability to sustain prolonged efforts while also taking into account training data like VO2 max, short and long-term training loads and more from all athletic pursuits to better understand how training impacts overall endurance.
- Hill score: Gauge an athlete’s capability to run uphill by measuring running strength on steep climbs and running endurance on long ascents while also evaluating progress over time based on VO2 max and training history.
- Muscle Maps: Expanding on muscle maps for strength workouts, preview what muscle groups will be worked during custom or preset HIIT, cardio, and Pilates workouts, then review the stats post-workout in the Garmin Connect app.
- Workouts App: Find and organize workouts – including daily suggested workouts and those downloaded or created in the Garmin Connect app – and review workout history directly from a compatible Garmin device.
- Relief Shading: Get a 3D map view with color and topographic shading to make interpreting terrain and elevation changes on land easier than contour lines alone.
- Weather Map Overlays: View the latest map overlays for precipitation, cloud cover, temperature and wind data right from the smartwatch3 to make more informed weather decisions.
- Fish Forecast: Receive suggestions for the best days and times to fish based on a celestials database that tracks sun and moon rise and set times, relative position to your location and more.
- Gaming Activity: Integration with the Garmin GameOn app provides biometric-based data to help gamers better understand their optimal stress zone, plan breaks with a game power feature and view Body Battery energy levels to enhance their level of play.
- GroupRide: Seamlessly create a route in Garmin Connect, then share a unique code with other cyclists in a group (who are using a compatible Edge device4) to let everyone see and ride the same course.
In other news, Garmin announced that new UltraFit nylon straps in more sizes are now available for its smartwatches. These new straps are made with an elastic dual-layer anti-microbial nylon weave that allows moisture to escape.
As far as the price goes, Garmin says each of these new UltraFit nylon straps can be purchased for just $39.99 via its online store.
