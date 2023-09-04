Can't afford the Garmin Venu 3 or Venu 2 Plus? Get the discounted Venu 2S instead!





But as hard as it might be to understand the differences between the company's Venu-branded devices, something tells us most prospective buyers will be delighted by the size of this particular family of Android and iOS-compatible products.

Garmin Venu 2S 40mm, GPS, Bluetooth, 1.1-Inch Circular AMOLED Touchscreen with 360 x 360 Pixel Resolution and Optional Always-On Mode, 5 ATM Water Resistance, Up to 10 Days of Battery Life, Heart Rate Monitor, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Body Battery Energy, Sleep Tracking, Stress Tracking, Slate Stainless Steel Bezel, Graphite Fiber-Reinforced Polymer Case and Silicone Band $150 off (38%) Buy at Amazon Garmin Venu 2S 40mm, GPS, Bluetooth, 1.1-Inch Circular AMOLED Touchscreen with 360 x 360 Pixel Resolution and Optional Always-On Mode, 5 ATM Water Resistance, Up to 10 Days of Battery Life, Heart Rate Monitor, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Body Battery Energy, Sleep Tracking, Stress Tracking, Rose Gold Stainless Steel Bezel, White Fiber-Reinforced Polymer Case and Silicone Band $138 off (35%) Buy at Amazon









And then you have the Garmin Venu 2S, which is obviously not as advanced and as powerful as the Venu 3 or Venu 2 Plus, but with a compact body and a reasonable price, it's absolutely worth taken into consideration right now by many people.





We're talking those people who think they can "settle" for an intelligent timepiece with a small 40mm case and no ECG technology, Wheelchair mode, or built-in speaker and microphone. The Venu 2S also lacks a cellular option, but at 150 bucks under its $399.99 list price, it arguably covers everything it absolutely needs to in both the connectivity and health tracking departments.





More importantly (and impressively), this little thing crushes all of the best smartwatches out there from companies like Apple, Samsung, and Google from a battery life standpoint, promising to keep the lights on and the heart rate monitoring going for up to a whopping 10 days between charges.





That's truly a mind-blowing figure for such an affordable and stylish wearable device with a reasonably high-res AMOLED display in tow, especially when you consider all the other sensors packed under this bad boy's decently robust fiber-reinforced polymer hood.





If you want to take advantage of that full aforementioned $150 discount, it looks like you'll have to hurry and order one of Amazon's few remaining units at the time of this writing with a slate bezel and a graphite case and band. Alternatively, you can slash a substantial but slightly humbler 138 bucks off the $399.99 regular price of a rose gold/white model that seems to be available in higher numbers.