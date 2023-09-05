Z Fold 5 - Save up to $1,000 with trade-in

Treat yourself to the feature-rich Garmin Venu and save 38% at Amazon

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Treat yourself to the feature-rich Garmin Venu at Amazon and save 38%
Are you searching for the perfect sports smartwatch for fitness enthusiasts? Well, you came to the right place! Designed specifically for those leading an active lifestyle, the Garmin Venu offers almost everything you should be looking for in a new wearable. By the way, this impressive piece is now available at a lower price on Amazon, sold with a tempting markdown of 38%.

If you take advantage of this Amazon deal, you can stay tuned to your health without paying an arm and a leg. This wearable hasn’t seen a lower price at Amazon in quite some time, making it a very tempting buy right now. So, if you’d like to keep your fitness goals on track at a bargain price, we suggest you check out this deal.

Get the Garmin Venu at Amazon and save big

If you're looking for a fantastic smartwatch with plenty of cool features, definitely add the Garmin Venu to your tech collection. This wearable is best suited for those who like to keep an active lifestyle. It has over 20 built-in sports apps and Garmin Coach to help you reach the best version of yourself, fitness-wise.
$134 off (38%)
Buy at Amazon

A smartwatch from Garmin’s Venu series like this one is a great choice for those who like to keep active. It has a long battery life, a beautiful 1.2-inch AMOLED touchscreen, and plenty of sensors on deck. The wearable allows you to do more and know more about your body.

With over 20 built-in sports apps, there are close to no activities you can do that this smartwatch won’t detect. There are also animated workouts and Garmin Coach available, helping you stay motivated and ready to push things to the next level.

Sensor-wise, the Garmin Venu is absolutely astonishing. You get standard metrics like heart rate, Pulse Ox and blood saturation, daily stress levels, sleep score, etc. Apart from those, you also receive prompts for quick relaxation breathing exercises, women’s health data, and many more. Monitoring so many metrics on a daily basis, this smartwatch will indeed facilitate an in-depth insight into your health.

Don’t forget that you can also make payments on the go with it and pair it with your phone to receive notifications. Amazingly, you can even download music from Spotify, Deezer, and other compatible music apps and store it directly on your wrist. 

Is the Garmin Venu the best smartwatch money can buy? Well, probably not. But given its fantastic features and solid battery life of as much as five days, we'd say it provides quite a bit of value for money. Don’t think twice and treat yourself to the awesome Garmin Venu at this irresistible price while you still can.

Popular stories

Fake versions of two Android apps need to be uninstalled now before your bank account info is stolen
Fake versions of two Android apps need to be uninstalled now before your bank account info is stolen
Having opposed the EU rule originally, Apple will now put positive spin on the USB-C switch
Having opposed the EU rule originally, Apple will now put positive spin on the USB-C switch
Pixel 8 series' hot new feature might produce a deja vu feeling for Pixel fans
Pixel 8 series' hot new feature might produce a deja vu feeling for Pixel fans
Google Photos about to get huge update in photo quality
Google Photos about to get huge update in photo quality
Best Buy is now offering both a decent 256GB Surface Pro 9 discount and a free keyboard
Best Buy is now offering both a decent 256GB Surface Pro 9 discount and a free keyboard
Best Buy will give you an unbeatable $400 discount on Samsung's unbeatable Galaxy Z Fold 5 now
Best Buy will give you an unbeatable $400 discount on Samsung's unbeatable Galaxy Z Fold 5 now
Loading Comments...

Latest News

SpaceX to launch Globalstar satellites in $64M deal, supported by Apple
SpaceX to launch Globalstar satellites in $64M deal, supported by Apple
Google raises the price of Nest Aware subscriptions in these countries
Google raises the price of Nest Aware subscriptions in these countries
Get a pair of high-end Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds at a sweet discount from Amazon
Get a pair of high-end Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro earbuds at a sweet discount from Amazon
T-Mobile offers the newest REVVL 5G devices for free with any trade-in
T-Mobile offers the newest REVVL 5G devices for free with any trade-in
Rainbow Six fans can play Ubisoft’s shooter on mobile in at least one country
Rainbow Six fans can play Ubisoft’s shooter on mobile in at least one country
Intel gets confidence boost from anonymous customer pre-paying for 18A (1.8nm) production
Intel gets confidence boost from anonymous customer pre-paying for 18A (1.8nm) production
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless