Garmin Fenix 6 just got a juicy software update, especially for cyclists

Garmin Fenix 6 just got a juicy software update, especially for cyclists0
What does the new Fenix 6 update have?
New sports profiles
Just a week ago, Garmin shared the 2021 Garmin Connect Fitness report, which showed that a new craze was emerging in exercising—gravel cycling. Apparently, the daily pandemic life has made us desire more raw nature experiences when it comes to working out.
What’s more, as e-bikes and e-MTB (electric mountain bikes) have become increasingly popular, it comes as no surprise that Garmin has added profiles for those two as well. Supposedly, they will work similarly to those introduced with the Apple Watch Series 7 in 2021.
Fenix 6 quality of life and algorithm improvements
While the new sports profiles make up the larger part of the new Garmin Fenix 6 update, there are also some other touches here and there that make it a better smartwatch. The most significant one is the refinement of the altitude acclimation and lactate threshold algorithms.
For a better user experience, Garmin has also added some new alerts like when you are moving too much during a SpO2 measurement. Another example is the new low battery alert for when music is being synched.