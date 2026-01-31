Budget Garmin Forerunner 55 is impossible to resist right now
This affordable Garmin watch is a dream come true for users on a budget.
0comments
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. The conditions of the deal/s may have changed since the initial publishing of this post.
Even though this isn't the most contemporary budget Garmin watch, it still punches way above its weight. Even better, only Amazon is now selling it at 29% off. Over at Best Buy and Walmart, you'd have to cough up between $157 and $168 for the same timepiece.
The bad news? Only the model in Black is now available at that price. If you prefer a more colorful variant, the Aqua and White options are now available at a more modest 16% off on Amazon.
Similarly to other Forerunner options, this timepiece comes with some specialized extras for runners. You get PacePro technology, which gives you pace guidance throughout your run, as well as race time predictions and finish time estimates.
The model also supports a plethora of built-in sports apps, including Pilates, HIIT, and more. With fitness age and intensity minutes, you get a clear picture of your overall fitness.
Recommended For You
Sure, the Garmin OS isn't quite as intuitive to navigate as Wear OS and iOS options. But let's be honest: which budget Galaxy or Apple Watch can stay on your wrist for two weeks on a single charge?
In my opinion, the Garmin Forerunner 55 is a solid pick for users seeking basic wellness features and a long battery life. There are many more advanced options on the market, no doubt about that. But at this price, the model is hard to beat. Save 29% at Amazon while this promo lasts.
Follow us on Google News
Recommended For You
31 Jan, 2026Budget Garmin Forerunner 55 is impossible to resist right now
28 Jan, 2026Save $475 on this premium Garmin Fenix watch before it's too late
26 Jan, 2026The Garmin Vivoactive 6 is now available at its lowest price
22 Jan, 2026The Garmin Forerunner 265 delivers excellent battery life, now at a lower price
19 Jan, 2026The Garmin Forerunner 570 has dropped to its lowest price yet
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed:
To help keep our community safe and free from spam, we apply temporary limits to newly created accounts: