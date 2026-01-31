Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Budget Garmin Forerunner 55 is impossible to resist right now

This affordable Garmin watch is a dream come true for users on a budget.

Why spend an arm and a leg for your next sports wearable when the ultra-affordable Garmin Forerunner 55 is now 29% off? Yep, this bad boy gives you all the essential health and fitness features, and it costs just under $150 right now.

Save 29% on the Garmin Forerunner 55

$61 off (29%)
The Garmin Forerunner 55 gives you all the basic health and wellness features you can need. And now, it's a much easier choice for users on a budget, thanks to Amazon's generous 29% discount. This brings the model under $150!
Buy at Amazon


Even though this isn't the most contemporary budget Garmin watch, it still punches way above its weight. Even better, only Amazon is now selling it at 29% off. Over at Best Buy and Walmart, you'd have to cough up between $157 and $168 for the same timepiece.

The bad news? Only the model in Black is now available at that price. If you prefer a more colorful variant, the Aqua and White options are now available at a more modest 16% off on Amazon. 

Similarly to other Forerunner options, this timepiece comes with some specialized extras for runners. You get PacePro technology, which gives you pace guidance throughout your run, as well as race time predictions and finish time estimates. 

The model also supports a plethora of built-in sports apps, including Pilates, HIIT, and more. With fitness age and intensity minutes, you get a clear picture of your overall fitness. 

Heart rate tracking, sleep insights, and safety features are all on deck as well. Add to that a superb battery life of up to 14 days on a single charge, and you've got a real budget king. 

Sure, the Garmin OS isn't quite as intuitive to navigate as Wear OS and iOS options. But let's be honest: which budget Galaxy or Apple Watch can stay on your wrist for two weeks on a single charge? 

In my opinion, the Garmin Forerunner 55 is a solid pick for users seeking basic wellness features and a long battery life. There are many more advanced options on the market, no doubt about that. But at this price, the model is hard to beat. Save 29% at Amazon while this promo lasts.

Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
