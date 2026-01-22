Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

The Garmin Forerunner 265 delivers excellent battery life, now at a lower price

This Garmin watch punches way above its weight, especially at that price.

0comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
Deals Garmin
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. The conditions of the deal/s may have changed since the initial publishing of this post.
Close-up of the Garmin Forerunner 265 on a black background.
View now at Amazon
If you're looking for a capable Galaxy Watch alternative with ultra-long battery life at a decent price, I can't help but recommend the Garmin Forerunner 265. Right now, Amazon is selling the larger 46mm option at 18% off, bringing it to a much more reasonable price. 

Amazon slashes 18% off the Garmin Forerunner 265

$80 off (18%)
The Garmin Forerunner 265 is now available at a pretty sweet discount at Amazon. The exclusive offer allows you to save 18% (or $80) on all three colorways, which brings the 46mm models under $385. This promo could expire soon, so act fast and save while it lasts.
Buy at Amazon


I've checked the e-commerce giant's biggest rivals in search of a better deal — but there is none. So, if you're not willing to wait for a bigger price cut (which could take quite a bit of time), this promo is your best chance to save right now. 

But what's so awesome about this timepiece? For starters, the AMOLED touchscreen is stunning. Bright and vivid, it stays perfectly legible even under direct sunlight. 

The workout and health features are another strong suit. You get over 30 built-in sports apps, including cycling and triathlon, to help you stay on top of your fitness goals. With extras like daily training status and morning reports, the wearable prepares you for the day ahead and optimizes your workout schedule. 

Recommended For You

Let's not overlook GPS accuracy. Here, it's spot-on, thanks to multi-band GPS support. It delivers great positioning even in densely populated areas, which is always appreciated (especially if you're a workout enthusiast).

Add in a battery life of an impressive 13 days in smartwatch mode, and you've got one of the best Galaxy Watch 8 alternatives. Granted, the Garmin OS isn't quite as intuitive to navigate as Wear OS. But once you get used to it, it works. 

Bottom line: the Garmin Forerunner 265 is one of the best Garmin watches. Not as pricey as higher-end options, it's perfect for those who want accurate metrics, great GPS performance, and long battery life at a reasonable price. If you think it's right for you, now's your chance to save 18% at Amazon.
Why you can trust PhoneArena’s deals coverage
We have published over 15642 deals, showcasing only genuine discounts from reputable retailers. Learn more about our approach to deal coverage and our ethics statement.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/332-200/BK6A8831.webp
Polina Kovalakova Senior Deals Writer
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
Read the latest from Polina Kovalakova

Recommended For You

Garmin Smartwatches - Deals History
160 stories
26 Jan, 2026
The Garmin Vivoactive 6 is now available at its lowest price
22 Jan, 2026
The Garmin Forerunner 265 delivers excellent battery life, now at a lower price
19 Jan, 2026
The Garmin Forerunner 570 has dropped to its lowest price yet
11 Jan, 2026
The budget Garmin Vivoactive 5 suddenly returns to its Black Friday price
08 Jan, 2026
Insane $640 discount makes the Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 the ultimate bargain
Expand timeline
Loading ...
COMMENTS (0)

Latest Discussions

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 4

What's on everyone's iOS 27 wishlist?

by DomtheCuber • 3

Will the Samsung Galaxy s26 series be awesome or same old?

by Samsungisthebeast • 6
Discover more from the community
Explore Related Devices

Popular stories

Galaxy S26 Ultra renders show off the main new colors for Samsung’s flagship
Galaxy S26 Ultra renders show off the main new colors for Samsung’s flagship
The future of foldables is not tri-folds
The future of foldables is not tri-folds
The Verizon outage reveals the end of five-nine network reliability, and it could happen again
The Verizon outage reveals the end of five-nine network reliability, and it could happen again
Galaxy S26 base storage is all but confirmed, and you’ll love the news
Galaxy S26 base storage is all but confirmed, and you’ll love the news
Apple to address the lack of cameras on the iPhone Air with the second model according to leak
Apple to address the lack of cameras on the iPhone Air with the second model according to leak
New solid state battery promises days of smartphone battery life
New solid state battery promises days of smartphone battery life

Latest News

Android 17 might make you think that you need stronger glasses
Android 17 might make you think that you need stronger glasses
Did Google kill Gmailify because it became too expensive to maintain in the AI era?
Did Google kill Gmailify because it became too expensive to maintain in the AI era?
Amazon slashes 36% off Garmin vívoactive 5, turning it into the go-to pick for shoppers on a budget
Amazon slashes 36% off Garmin vívoactive 5, turning it into the go-to pick for shoppers on a budget
Apple to address the lack of cameras on the iPhone Air with the second model according to leak
Apple to address the lack of cameras on the iPhone Air with the second model according to leak
Apple’s AI-powered Safari browser revamp might be arriving later than expected
Apple’s AI-powered Safari browser revamp might be arriving later than expected
I’d grab the Razr+ (2025) in a heartbeat now that it’s up to $400 off and comes with a freebie
I’d grab the Razr+ (2025) in a heartbeat now that it’s up to $400 off and comes with a freebie
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless