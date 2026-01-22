The Garmin Forerunner 265 delivers excellent battery life, now at a lower price
This Garmin watch punches way above its weight, especially at that price.
If you're looking for a capable Galaxy Watch alternative with ultra-long battery life at a decent price, I can't help but recommend the Garmin Forerunner 265. Right now, Amazon is selling the larger 46mm option at 18% off, bringing it to a much more reasonable price.
I've checked the e-commerce giant's biggest rivals in search of a better deal — but there is none. So, if you're not willing to wait for a bigger price cut (which could take quite a bit of time), this promo is your best chance to save right now.
But what's so awesome about this timepiece? For starters, the AMOLED touchscreen is stunning. Bright and vivid, it stays perfectly legible even under direct sunlight.
Let's not overlook GPS accuracy. Here, it's spot-on, thanks to multi-band GPS support. It delivers great positioning even in densely populated areas, which is always appreciated (especially if you're a workout enthusiast).
Bottom line: the Garmin Forerunner 265 is one of the best Garmin watches. Not as pricey as higher-end options, it's perfect for those who want accurate metrics, great GPS performance, and long battery life at a reasonable price. If you think it's right for you, now's your chance to save 18% at Amazon.
The workout and health features are another strong suit. You get over 30 built-in sports apps, including cycling and triathlon, to help you stay on top of your fitness goals. With extras like daily training status and morning reports, the wearable prepares you for the day ahead and optimizes your workout schedule.
Add in a battery life of an impressive 13 days in smartwatch mode, and you've got one of the best Galaxy Watch 8 alternatives. Granted, the Garmin OS isn't quite as intuitive to navigate as Wear OS. But once you get used to it, it works.
