The Garmin Vivoactive 6 is now available at its lowest price

Amazon has launched its first solid discount of 2026 — don't miss it.

By
Different color options of the Garmin Vivoactive 6 on a peach background.
Once again, you can grab the Garmin Vivoactive 6 at a rare discount. The latest model from the Vivoactive lineup is now $50 off at Amazon, which lands it at its best price of 2026.

Save $50 on the Garmin Vivoactive 6

$50 off (17%)
The Garmin Vivoactive 6 is now available at $50 off on Amazon. The promo is available in multiple color options, so you can choose whichever suits you best without having to pay extra. Grab this promo before it's too late.
While this is the first discount this year, the e-commerce giant has actually launched it a couple of times in 2025. So, it's not a shockingly new all-time low. Nevertheless, it's not a deal that goes live every day. If you're tempted, now's the ideal time to pick your favorite color and save big (yep, all colorways are on sale right now).

This Garmin watch brings a lot to the table. Unlike some options, it doesn't just impress with a long battery life. It packs an AMOLED touchscreen and a slew of health and wellness features that put it on par with some of the best smartwatches for Android lovers. 

It offers incredibly accurate metrics, too. Whether you're training to reach your fitness goals or just want to know what your heart rate is at all times, the Vivoactive 6 delivers. 

With over 80 built-in indoor and GPS sports apps, personalized daily workouts, body battery energy monitoring, and morning reports, the wearable is perfect for those who want to keep moving. 

On top of everything else, you get a battery life of up to 11 days in smartwatch mode. Naturally, it has some safety features on deck because exciting explorations can sometimes take an unexpected turn. 

While it's a perfect addition for those who aim to stay on top of their fitness game, the Vivoactive 6 lacks a built-in microphone. The Garmin OS doesn't quite rival Wear OS timepieces, either. It won't disappoint you; it's just that it may need some getting used to. 

Bottom line: the Garmin Vivoactive 6 may have some drawbacks, but the overall package outweighs the lack of a microphone and the tedious navigation. And now, it's a much easier choice for many, thanks to Amazon's first discount of 2026.
Polina Kovalakova
Polina Kovalakova, a News and Affiliate Content Writer, has nurtured a passion for mobile technology since the era before smartphones. With a history of exploring a variety of devices, her insights into the mobile world are both broad and nuanced. Polina's non-partisan view extends to appreciating nearly every smartphone brand, a reflection of her open-minded approach to technology. Polina is equally passionate about uncovering the best online deals, tirelessly working to ensure her readers snag top-tier tech at unbeatable prices.
