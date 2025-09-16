A $100 discount makes the Garmin Forerunner 255 Music a top choice for active users

Forerunner 255 Music 46mm, Black: Now $100 OFF on Amazon! $100 off (25%) The Music edition of the Garmin Forerunner 255 is selling for $100 off its price on Amazon and can be yours for just south of $300. The timepiece comes loaded with features, has a light built, and even offers up to 14 days of battery life. Don't miss out! Buy at Amazon



"Iconic Phones" is coming this Fall!





Rediscover some of the most unique and memorable phones of the last two decades! " Iconic Phones " is a beautifully illustrated book that we've been working on for over a year - and it's coming out in just a couple short month!





Iconic Phones: Revolution at Your Fingertips " is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price! LEARN MORE AND SIGN UP FOR EARLY BIRD DISCOUNTS HERE " is a must-have coffee table book for every phone lover out there. Covering the stories of more than 20 fan-favorite phones, it takes you on a memorable journey through the technological revolution that shaped our lives. Sign up now to secure an early discount price!

While the discount is offered by a third-party seller, Amazon is handling the shipping. Plus, you’ll still have 30 days to request a refund if needed. In other words, we believe there’s nothing to worry about here, except missing out on this generous promo.As a proper smartwatch for runners, the Forerunner 255 has a lightweight, durable build and is loaded with features designed to help you become a better runner. For instance, it can tell you how much force you’re putting on the road, helping you track your effort on a set course. It can also estimate how long it’ll take for your body to fully recover from your last workouts. And with the help of Garmin Coach, it can even suggest tailored training plans.On top of its fitness functionalities, it boasts helpful lifestyle features such as Garmin Pay, smart notifications, and support for the Connect IQ store, where you can find third-party apps. And because this is the Music edition of the smartwatch, you’ll also be able to download up to 500 songs from Amazon Music and Spotify.A huge downside of our friend here is that it lacks a touchscreen display. However, it more than compensates for that with up to 14 days of battery life in smartwatch mode. So, if it fits the bill for you, and you can live without a touchscreen display on your smartwatch, we urge you to act fast and save now while the offer is still up for grabs!