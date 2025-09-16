Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle
A $100 discount makes the Garmin Forerunner 255 Music a top choice for active users

The smartwatch is packed with features, has a lightweight design, offers up to 14 days of battery life, and is a bargain at its current price. Don’t miss out!

0comments
Deals Wearables Garmin
A Garmin Forerunner 255 Music on a white background.
If you’re in the market for a new multisport smartwatch and are a running enthusiast, you’re probably eyeing one of Garmin’s Forerunner smartwatches. While these wearables are a great way to track your progress as a runner, they aren’t usually cheap. Don’t fret, though, as we found an unmissable deal on a pretty capable Garmin Forerunner, which we believe will pique your interest.

The offer is available on Amazon and applies to the Music edition of the Garmin Forerunner 255, which is selling for $100 off. Thanks to this discount, you can snatch one for just south of $300. Not too shabby, considering its usual cost of about $400.

Forerunner 255 Music 46mm, Black: Now $100 OFF on Amazon!

$100 off (25%)
The Music edition of the Garmin Forerunner 255 is selling for $100 off its price on Amazon and can be yours for just south of $300. The timepiece comes loaded with features, has a light built, and even offers up to 14 days of battery life. Don't miss out!
Buy at Amazon


While the discount is offered by a third-party seller, Amazon is handling the shipping. Plus, you’ll still have 30 days to request a refund if needed. In other words, we believe there’s nothing to worry about here, except missing out on this generous promo.

As a proper smartwatch for runners, the Forerunner 255 has a lightweight, durable build and is loaded with features designed to help you become a better runner. For instance, it can tell you how much force you’re putting on the road, helping you track your effort on a set course. It can also estimate how long it’ll take for your body to fully recover from your last workouts. And with the help of Garmin Coach, it can even suggest tailored training plans.

On top of its fitness functionalities, it boasts helpful lifestyle features such as Garmin Pay, smart notifications, and support for the Connect IQ store, where you can find third-party apps. And because this is the Music edition of the smartwatch, you’ll also be able to download up to 500 songs from Amazon Music and Spotify.

A huge downside of our friend here is that it lacks a touchscreen display. However, it more than compensates for that with up to 14 days of battery life in smartwatch mode. So, if it fits the bill for you, and you can live without a touchscreen display on your smartwatch, we urge you to act fast and save now while the offer is still up for grabs!

