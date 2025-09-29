Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

The underrated Garmin Fenix E is no longer overpriced after a huge $300 discount

If you've never paid attention to this particular "premium multisport smartwatch", you should absolutely do that right now.

Released alongside the higher-end Fenix 8 a little over a year ago, the Fenix E was never Garmin's most popular or heavily promoted smartwatch. Priced at $799.99, this model is clearly not affordable enough to take on the likes of the Apple Watch Series 11 or Samsung Galaxy Watch 8, and after the recent announcement of the ultra-premium Fenix 8 Pro series, it became even harder for the Fenix E to top the list of rugged Apple Watch Ultra 2 and Ultra 3 alternatives around.

But now the aforementioned $799.99 price point is reduced by a massive 300 bucks, and cash-strapped adventurers might find it difficult to say no to a military-grade intelligent timepiece with a sharp AMOLED display in tow and a battery life of up to 16 days between charges.

Premium Multisport Smartwatch, 47mm Case, 1.3-Inch AMOLED Touchscreen with 416 x 416 Pixel Resolution, GPS, Bluetooth, Multi-GNSS Support, Stainless Steel Bezel, Fiber-Reinforced Polymer Case with Metal Rear Cover, Corning Gorilla Glass Lens, Heart Rate Monitor, Sleep Coach, Nap Detection, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Body Battery Energy Monitoring, Stress Tracking, PacePro Technology, ClimbPro Feature, Up to 16 Days of Battery Life, Two Color Options
That's right, the Garmin Fenix E manages to somehow be (relatively) cheap (at last!) while sporting an undeniably beautiful full color touchscreen and handling the great outdoors for several weeks without having to hug a wall. That 16-day endurance score, mind you, can even go up to 21 days with the Battery Saver Watch Mode enabled, although it can also go down to no more than 32 hours with all satellite systems switched on and a measly 24 hours with the always-on display functionality activated as well.

Then again, 24 hours of juice is the absolute best that some of the greatest smartwatches available today can offer on a single charge, so clearly, the Fenix E is a pretty special device compared to the aforementioned Apple Watch Series 11 and even the Apple Watch Ultra 3.

This bad boy will not leave you hanging wherever the road might take you, being capable of accurately monitoring your location in the most challenging environments and remote places across the nation, and on top of everything else, its health tracking arsenal covers (almost) all the most popular features and tools around, including a Pulse Ox sensor for blood oxygen supervision but unfortunately no ECG technology.

That's one of the Fenix E's very few clear flaws (alongside perhaps the lack of a cellular-enabled option), but the stellar battery life, gorgeous screen, and super-robust construction make the overall value proposition a total knockout at an unprecedented $300 discount. At the very least, this killer new deal guarantees that the "premium multisport smartwatch" will no longer be ignored or disregarded in favor of one of its many (admittedly superior) brothers or cousins.

Adrian Diaconescu Senior Deals and News Writer
