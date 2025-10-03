Play our new Daily Tech Word Puzzle

Larger-sized Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2) Sapphire gets a massive $352 discount ahead of October Prime Day

The watch is loaded with features, has a rugged design, and delivers up to 16 days of battery life. Don't miss out!

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
While utterly incredible, premium Garmin smartwatches have one huge downside — they often cost an arm and a leg. Take the Sapphire Edition of the 51mm Garmin Epix Pro (Gen 2), for instance. If you want to get this capable timepiece, you must shell out about $1,100, which is a bonkers sum for a smartwatch.

Fortunately, Amazon has slashed a whopping $352 off the price of this wearable, allowing you to treat yourself to one for under the $749 mark. Sure, the smartwatch is a tough pill to swallow even at this price; however, it’s better to spend $749 instead of splurging a whopping $1,100, right? Plus, the watch more than compensates for its hefty price tag.

Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 Sapphire Edition 51mm: Save $352!

$352 off (32%)
Amazon is offering a massive $352 discount on the 51mm Garmin Epix Pro Gen 2 Sapphire Edition. This drops the watch below $749, making it unmissable for shoppers who want a premium, rugged timepiece loaded with features. Act fast and save while the deal lasts!
Buy at Amazon


With its fiber-reinforced polymer case, titanium bezel, and 1.4-inch scratch-resistant sapphire AMOLED screen, this bad boy was built to survive every adventure. Not to mention, the display is touch-sensitive, allowing for faster and easier navigation.

Since it’s a premium Garmin smartwatch, it’s also loaded with features from top to bottom. It can keep tabs on your energy reserves and stamina levels, all while providing tailored training plans via Garmin Coach

Of course, you also get stuff like Garmin Pay, smart notifications, and access to the Connect IQ store. There’s even a built-in LED flashlight. A downside is that it doesn’t come with a mic or speaker, so you can’t use it for phone calls. You can still accept or reject incoming calls, but you’ll have to use your phone to talk to the person on the other side.

On the flip side, the watch delivers up to 16 days of usage on a single charge in smartwatch mode, easily outlasting the Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025) and the Apple Watch Ultra 3.

So, if not being able to talk directly from your wrist isn’t an issue for you, act fast and take advantage of this deal while it’s still up for grabs!

