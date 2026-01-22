Iconic Phones - Revolution at Your Fingertips book

Honor’s Galaxy Z Fold 8 competitor will launch months early with a giant battery

Honor announced the launch date of the Magic V6, and rumor has it its battery will be enormous.

16comments
By
Add as a preferred source on Google
MWC Android Honor
A man holding an unfolded Honor Magic V5 foldable smartphone in his hands, showing its internal display.
After ruffling Samsung’s feathers with the excellent Magic V5, Honor appears ready to repeat the task with its follow-up. The company just announced a surprising launch event that will see two unexpected global premieres.

Honor announced the Magic V6 and Robot Phone global premiere


Honor confirmed the global launch of two of its most interesting devices of the year. The foldable Magic V6 and the long-teased Robot Phone will premiere on March 1 in Barcelona, a day before the start of the MWC 2026 trade show.

The Magic V6 arrives at an unusual moment, months before Samsung and Oppo are expected to release the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Find N6. As for the Robot Phone, the company appears to be focused on it as part of its overarching AI-powered Alpha Plan.

Honor Magic V6 may feature an enormous battery



Shortly before the official premiere announcement, tipster Digital Chat Station shared some details about the Magic V6. According to him, the device will feature a battery with a capacity of at least 7,000 mAh. That’s in line with earlier rumors that claimed the device would feature a 6,900 or 7,200 mAh battery. 

Recommended For You

The Magic V6 is also expected to feature a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and a 200MP primary camera. 

Which Honor device are you most excited about?


Despite the several showcases of the concept Robot Phone, little is known about its specs. The device will feature a gimbal camera attached to a robotic arm, allowing it to track and interact with objects. We are certainly going to learn more about its abilities at the premiere.

Trouble for Samsung


Honor just launched the Magic 8 Pro flagship in Europe, getting ahead of Samsung’s delayed Galaxy S26 premiere. Apparently, the Chinese company will do the same with its foldable flagship, as the Galaxy Z Fold 8 isn’t expected until July. I don’t think timing alone will be enough to help Honor sell more devices than Samsung, but it will certainly take away some oomph from the Korean company’s premieres.
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/344-200/PA-ITemelkov-Profile-2.webp
Ilia Temelkov Senior News Writer
Ilia, a tech journalist at PhoneArena, has been covering the mobile industry since 2011, with experience at outlets like Forbes Bulgaria. Passionate about smartphones, tablets, and consumer tech, he blends deep industry knowledge with a personal fascination that began with his first Nokia and Sony Ericsson devices. Originally from Bulgaria and now based in Lima, Peru, Ilia balances his tech obsessions with walking his dog, training at the gym, and slowly mastering Spanish.
Read the latest from Ilia Temelkov

Recommended For You

COMMENTS (16)

Latest Discussions

My Tattoo Sleeve vs Smartwatches: 1–0 (Guess Who’s Winning)

by Tsvetomir.T • 4

What's on everyone's iOS 27 wishlist?

by DomtheCuber • 3

Will the Samsung Galaxy s26 series be awesome or same old?

by Samsungisthebeast • 6
Discover more from the community

Popular stories

Galaxy S26 Ultra renders show off the main new colors for Samsung’s flagship
Galaxy S26 Ultra renders show off the main new colors for Samsung’s flagship
The future of foldables is not tri-folds
The future of foldables is not tri-folds
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: H2 2025 tests crown new overall US champion, same old 5G leader
T-Mobile vs Verizon vs AT&T: H2 2025 tests crown new overall US champion, same old 5G leader
The Verizon outage reveals the end of five-nine network reliability, and it could happen again
The Verizon outage reveals the end of five-nine network reliability, and it could happen again
Apple to address the lack of cameras on the iPhone Air with the second model according to leak
Apple to address the lack of cameras on the iPhone Air with the second model according to leak
Galaxy S26 base storage is all but confirmed, and you’ll love the news
Galaxy S26 base storage is all but confirmed, and you’ll love the news

Latest News

Android 17 might make you think that you need stronger glasses
Android 17 might make you think that you need stronger glasses
Did Google kill Gmailify because it became too expensive to maintain in the AI era?
Did Google kill Gmailify because it became too expensive to maintain in the AI era?
Amazon slashes 36% off Garmin vívoactive 5, turning it into the go-to pick for shoppers on a budget
Amazon slashes 36% off Garmin vívoactive 5, turning it into the go-to pick for shoppers on a budget
Apple to address the lack of cameras on the iPhone Air with the second model according to leak
Apple to address the lack of cameras on the iPhone Air with the second model according to leak
Apple’s AI-powered Safari browser revamp might be arriving later than expected
Apple’s AI-powered Safari browser revamp might be arriving later than expected
I’d grab the Razr+ (2025) in a heartbeat now that it’s up to $400 off and comes with a freebie
I’d grab the Razr+ (2025) in a heartbeat now that it’s up to $400 off and comes with a freebie
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless