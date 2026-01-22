Honor’s Galaxy Z Fold 8 competitor will launch months early with a giant battery
Honor announced the launch date of the Magic V6, and rumor has it its battery will be enormous.
After ruffling Samsung’s feathers with the excellent Magic V5, Honor appears ready to repeat the task with its follow-up. The company just announced a surprising launch event that will see two unexpected global premieres.
Honor confirmed the global launch of two of its most interesting devices of the year. The foldable Magic V6 and the long-teased Robot Phone will premiere on March 1 in Barcelona, a day before the start of the MWC 2026 trade show.
Shortly before the official premiere announcement, tipster Digital Chat Station shared some details about the Magic V6. According to him, the device will feature a battery with a capacity of at least 7,000 mAh. That’s in line with earlier rumors that claimed the device would feature a 6,900 or 7,200 mAh battery.
Despite the several showcases of the concept Robot Phone, little is known about its specs. The device will feature a gimbal camera attached to a robotic arm, allowing it to track and interact with objects. We are certainly going to learn more about its abilities at the premiere.
Honor just launched the Magic 8 Pro flagship in Europe, getting ahead of Samsung’s delayed Galaxy S26 premiere. Apparently, the Chinese company will do the same with its foldable flagship, as the Galaxy Z Fold 8 isn’t expected until July. I don’t think timing alone will be enough to help Honor sell more devices than Samsung, but it will certainly take away some oomph from the Korean company’s premieres.
The Magic V6 arrives at an unusual moment, months before Samsung and Oppo are expected to release the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Find N6. As for the Robot Phone, the company appears to be focused on it as part of its overarching AI-powered Alpha Plan.
Honor Magic V6 may feature an enormous battery
Honor's Robot Phone. | Image Credit — Honor
The Magic V6 is also expected to feature a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset and a 200MP primary camera.
Which Honor device are you most excited about?
Despite the several showcases of the concept Robot Phone, little is known about its specs. The device will feature a gimbal camera attached to a robotic arm, allowing it to track and interact with objects. We are certainly going to learn more about its abilities at the premiere.
Trouble for Samsung
Honor just launched the Magic 8 Pro flagship in Europe, getting ahead of Samsung’s delayed Galaxy S26 premiere. Apparently, the Chinese company will do the same with its foldable flagship, as the Galaxy Z Fold 8 isn’t expected until July. I don’t think timing alone will be enough to help Honor sell more devices than Samsung, but it will certainly take away some oomph from the Korean company’s premieres.
